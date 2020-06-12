Log in
News : Economy & Forex

Average Energy Prices, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward – May 2020

06/12/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

News Release Information

20-1251-SAN
Friday, June 12, 2020

Gasoline prices averaged $2.835 a gallon in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward area in May 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that area gasoline prices were lower than last May when they averaged $4.054 per gallon. San Francisco area households paid an average of 23.6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in May 2020, higher than the 22.1 cents per kWh paid in May 2019. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.627 per therm in May was higher than the $1.531 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.835 a gallon, San Francisco area consumers paid 45.7 percent more than the $1.946 national average in May 2020. A year earlier, consumers in the San Francisco area paid 36.8 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has ranged from 22.9 to 45.7 percent above the national average in the month of May during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 23.6 cents per kWh San Francisco households paid for electricity in May 2020 was 76.1 percent more than the nationwide average of 13.4 cents per kWh. Last May, electricity costs were 62.5 percent higher in San Francisco compared to the nation. In each of the past five years, prices paid by San Francisco area consumers for electricity exceeded the U.S. average by at 51.9 percent in the month of May. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by San Francisco area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.627 per therm, or 56.9 percent above the national average in May 2020 ($1.037 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 47.9 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in May in the San Francisco area has varied between 46.5 percent and 59.3 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. metropolitan area consists of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo Counties in California.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
San Francisco area United States San Francisco area United States San Francisco area United States
2019

May

$4.054 $2.963 $0.221 $0.136 $1.531 $1.035

June

3.825 2.814 0.221 0.139 1.520 1.035

July

3.712 2.836 0.222 0.140 1.597 1.029

August

3.599 2.716 0.222 0.139 1.571 1.034

September

3.659 2.694 0.222 0.139 1.527 1.019

October

4.101 2.741 0.223 0.136 1.574 1.041

November

3.914 2.687 0.223 0.133 1.362 1.058

December

3.568 2.652 0.223 0.133 1.408 1.057
2020

January

3.473 2.631 0.229 0.134 1.439 1.066

February

3.430 2.530 0.229 0.134 1.452 1.050

March

3.213 2.334 0.230 0.134 1.491 1.034

April

2.864 1.946 0.227 0.133 1.633 1.028

May

2.835 1.946 0.236 0.134 1.627 1.037

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 19:17:04 UTC
