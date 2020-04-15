Average gross earnings for February 2020 0.4% lower than earnings for January 2020

Average earnings for February 2020 lower than earnings for January 2020

Average gross earnings for February 2020 amounted to EUR 1,799.66. Compared to gross earnings for January 2020 they were lower in nominal terms by 0.4% and in real terms by 1.1%. Average net earnings for February 2020 amounted to EUR 1,169.91 and were lower than net earnings for January 2020, in nominal terms by 0.2% and in real terms by 0.9%.

Compared to earnings for February 2019, average gross earnings for February 2020 increased in nominal terms by 5.0% and in real terms by 2.9%.

Average earnings for February 2020 lower than earnings for the previous month only in the public sector

Compared to earnings for January 2020, average gross earnings for February 2020 decreased in the public sector by 2.0% (in the institutional sector general government they decreased by 1.9%), while in the private sector they increased by 0.6%.

Average earnings for February 2020 the highest in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Compared to gross earnings for January 2020, average gross earnings for February 2020 decreased in most activities; they increased only in manufacturing (by 2.8%), in administrative and support service activities (by 1.1%), in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and in arts, entertainment and recreation (in each by 0.1%).

The highest average earnings for February 2020 were paid in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; they amounted to EUR 2,537.35 gross and EUR 1,597.81 net.