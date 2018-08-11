Averna Technologies : SATEX

September 26-28, 2018
Join us in Tokyo, Japan!
Join Averna at this three-day exhibition in Japan. It is the perfect opportunity to discuss your upcoming needs in terms of RF instruments and learn about our latest innovative Test & Quality solutions. Stop by our booth U-14 to see live demos!
Live Demos
RP-6500 Wideband RF Record & Playback
The RP-6500 enables both record and playback of up to 500MHz of RF spectrum from 9 kHz to 6 GHz, making it ideal for multi-constellation GNSS applications. The system can also capture other signals such as WiFi, V2x, Radio, TV, cellular or public safety band spectrum.
Book a meeting with Averna at this event!
Event Details
Where: Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall
Booth: U-14
Visit the event's website for more information.
Disclaimer
