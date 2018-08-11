Log in
Averna Technologies : SATEX

08/11/2018 | 12:20am CEST

September 26-28, 2018

Join us in Tokyo, Japan!

Join Averna at this three-day exhibition in Japan. It is the perfect opportunity to discuss your upcoming needs in terms of RF instruments and learn about our latest innovative Test & Quality solutions. Stop by our booth U-14 to see live demos!

Live Demos

RP-6500 Wideband RF Record & Playback
The RP-6500 enables both record and playback of up to 500MHz of RF spectrum from 9 kHz to 6 GHz, making it ideal for multi-constellation GNSS applications. The system can also capture other signals such as WiFi, V2x, Radio, TV, cellular or public safety band spectrum.

Book a meeting with Averna at this event!

Event Details

When: September 26-28, 2018
Where: Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall
Booth: U-14

Visit the event's website for more information.

Disclaimer

Averna Technologies Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 22:19:07 UTC
