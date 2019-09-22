Log in
Avery Design Introduces CXL VIP

09/22/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

Avery Design Systems, leader in functional verification solutions today announced CXL VIP supporting the latest CXL Specification 1.1 from the Compute Express Link (CXL) open standard.

Built upon our well-established PCI Express® (PCIe®) verification IP infrastructure, the CXL supports PCIe 5.0 physical and electrical interface (PIPE 5.1) to provide advanced protocols for high-speed CPU interconnects for I/O (CXL.io), CPU-to-Memory (CXL.mem), and Cache interface (CXL.cache).

The CXL VIP support SystemVerilog/UVM host, device, PHY, and PIPE-to-PIPE box agents and models, extensive protocol checking, functional coverage, and testsuite to ensure compliance. Common BFM features:

  • Support PCIe Gen5 with alternate protocol negotiation to CXL
  • Support pure PCIe mode and CXL mode for CXL.IO, CXL.Mem and CXL.Cache traffic
  • Unified user application data class for both pure PCIe and CXL traffic
  • Realistic traffic arbitration among CXL.IO, CXL.Cache, CXL.Mem and CXL control packets
  • Highly randomized and configurable
  • Provides various callbacks and simplified APIs for tests writing
  • Protocol analyzer debugging trace files
  • User customizable way of FLIT packing
  • Support full cache coherent load/store operations
  • Support automatic credit-based CXL data flow control
  • Supports CXL virtual LSM state machines
  • Supports CXL link layer retry
  • Supports CXL power management
  • Support CXL reset mechanisms
  • Host BFM Features
    • Automatic bus enumeration and configuration of the CXL hierarchies
    • Support memory mapped registers (RCRB and MEMBAR0 region)
    • Contains home agent with snooper filter of unlimited size
    • Host memory of unlimited size
  • Device BFM features
    • Host-managed device memory of unlimited size
    • Configured as Type1, Type2 and Type3 device

About Avery Design Systems

Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.


© Business Wire 2019
