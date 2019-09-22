Avery Design Partners with Marquee Semiconductor to Provide Sales, Support in India, and Deepens its Relationship to Prime Marquee's SoC Solution Platform

Avery Design Systems, leader in functional verification solutions, and Marquee Semiconductor, a Spec-to-Silicon SOC solution company, today announced a broad joint collaboration to deliver innovative SOC solutions incorporating sales and support for Avery verification IP (VIP) and EDA products and Marquee design IP for analog/RF and NOC along with SOC Spec-to-Silicon engineering services.

Marquee will provide sales and product support for Avery products to end customers for the India market including over 60 Avery VIPs, SimAccel FPGA-based accelerator, and SimXACT gate-level simulation products. In addition, Marquee will utilize the Avery product line in the fulfillment of SOC engineering services through Marquee’s DIME differentiated solutions approach combining

Domain expertise in both digital and analog/RF and low power

Infrastructure and platform IPs

Methodology, flow, sign-off QA tools

Ecosystem partners with essential technologies

“We are excited to partner with Marquee to strengthen our sales and support delivery for our mutual customers. Marquee can work with customers on one or multiple levels to deliver the right SOC solutions from product sales and support of design IP and verification IP to complete SOC architecture and implementation engineering services,” said Chris Browy, VP Sales and Marketing for Avery Design. “Tailoring the right technology and services brings the best value proposition for our customers.”

"Avery Design is a leader in providing verification IP and verification specific tools to the industry. We are pleased to partner with Avery Design to sell, support and provide solutions around Avery's VIPs and tools in India. It is an important milestone for the company to stay on the top of upcoming standards and protocols in the industry.” says Purna Mohanty, CEO, Marquee Semiconductor Inc. “The partnership is an investment into the future, and truly strengthens both companies’ mission in bringing in innovative and differentiated SoC solutions to the market.”

About Avery Design Systems

Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.

About Marquee Semiconductor

Founded in 2019, Marquee Semiconductor Inc. focuses on providing the best-in-class turnkey and end-to-end SoC solution – Spec to Silicon with its differentiated DIME model. The company’s founders and leadership team come with a vast experience from semiconductor product development and best-in-class SoC solutions. Extremely result-oriented, with a passion towards innovative chip design methodology. The leadership in the company have a successful track record in building several companies and products from ground. The seasoned team comes from both backgrounds – designing product and providing services with a product mindset. More information may be found at www.marqueesemi.com.

