Aves One : Eextension of important loan contracts with improved terms ensures that annual interest payments are reduced by more than EUR 1.0 million.

09/03/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Ad-hoc News

Hamburg, 03 September 2018 - Aves One AG (Aves), a logistics assets investor with strong growth prospects, has further improved its funding structures. The company has succeeded in refinancing its loan contracts for EUR 155 million with improved conditions ahead of the end of their terms; the loans are used for partially financing the existing rail portfolio. The significantly reduced interest rates result in a reduction of the annual interest payments of more than EUR 1.0 million.

www.avesone.com

Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Management Board
T +49 (40) 696 528 350
F +49 (40) 696 528 359
E ir@avesone.com

Disclaimer

Aves One AG published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 18:16:03 UTC
