Aves One : Eextension of important loan contracts with improved terms ensures that annual interest payments are reduced by more than EUR 1.0 million.

Hamburg, 03 September 2018 - Aves One AG (Aves), a logistics assets investor with strong growth prospects, has further improved its funding structures. The company has succeeded in refinancing its loan contracts for EUR 155 million with improved conditions ahead of the end of their terms; the loans are used for partially financing the existing rail portfolio. The significantly reduced interest rates result in a reduction of the annual interest payments of more than EUR 1.0 million.

