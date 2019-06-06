Avetta : CTO Adam Thier Named CXO of the Year by Utah Business

Avetta (www.Avetta.com),
the leading provider of supply
chain risk management, connecting organizations with qualified and
vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors, announced today that its
chief technology officer (CTO) Adam Thier, was named a CXO of the Year
by Utah Business. Thier was honored today by Utah Business at a luncheon
at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
The CXO of the Year awards are given to senior executives for
outstanding performance in their roles. The selected CXOs, who are from
small, medium, large, public, private and government agencies,
demonstrate the importance of providing strong leadership and visionary
innovation, as well as social responsibility to Utah businesses.
“Through Adam’s leadership, we’ve transformed our SaaS solution into the
most configurable in the industry—available in 18 languages for our
global customers—and we’ve integrated the IT and development staffs
after the Browz acquisition,” said John Herr, CEO of Avetta. “His
leadership, experience and vision have been invaluable as we’ve gone
through these two significant transitions.”
Thier is responsible for software development of Avetta’s SaaS supply
chain risk platform, plus the company’s IT operations. Under his
leadership, the company launched the Connect Platform, the most
configurable in the industry, enabling clients to customize their goals,
analytics, processes and reports that improve safety and compliance for
their supply chain operations. The simplicity of the new Connect
platform enables Avetta’s 450+ global clients and 85,000+ contractors
and suppliers to connect anytime, anywhere in 18 languages and more than
100 countries around the world.
“Today’s CTO has to be not only a great technologist, but also a great
storyteller,” Thier said. “Translating digital into real world business
advantage via technology is really, really hard. To get business people
what they want is really a process of storytelling – connecting the dots
so they understand what the journeys will be, how long it will take,
where there will be scary parts, and ultimately what they can expect to
get in the end.”
In the past month, Avetta has also received the Environmental
Leader 2019 Award from Business Sector Media and a Gold
Stevie® Award in the Supply Chain Management Solution category in
The 17th Annual American Business Awards®.
For more information about the Utah Business CXO of the Year Awards,
visit https://www.utahbusiness.com/2019-cxo-of-the-year/.
