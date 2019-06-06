Log in
Avetta : CTO Adam Thier Named CXO of the Year by Utah Business

06/06/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Thier recognized for outstanding performance in leading the creation of new Avetta technology platform and integrating IT and development staff after acquisition

Avetta (www.Avetta.com), the leading provider of supply chain risk management, connecting organizations with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors, announced today that its chief technology officer (CTO) Adam Thier, was named a CXO of the Year by Utah Business. Thier was honored today by Utah Business at a luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

The CXO of the Year awards are given to senior executives for outstanding performance in their roles. The selected CXOs, who are from small, medium, large, public, private and government agencies, demonstrate the importance of providing strong leadership and visionary innovation, as well as social responsibility to Utah businesses.

“Through Adam’s leadership, we’ve transformed our SaaS solution into the most configurable in the industry—available in 18 languages for our global customers—and we’ve integrated the IT and development staffs after the Browz acquisition,” said John Herr, CEO of Avetta. “His leadership, experience and vision have been invaluable as we’ve gone through these two significant transitions.”

Thier is responsible for software development of Avetta’s SaaS supply chain risk platform, plus the company’s IT operations. Under his leadership, the company launched the Connect Platform, the most configurable in the industry, enabling clients to customize their goals, analytics, processes and reports that improve safety and compliance for their supply chain operations. The simplicity of the new Connect platform enables Avetta’s 450+ global clients and 85,000+ contractors and suppliers to connect anytime, anywhere in 18 languages and more than 100 countries around the world.

“Today’s CTO has to be not only a great technologist, but also a great storyteller,” Thier said. “Translating digital into real world business advantage via technology is really, really hard. To get business people what they want is really a process of storytelling – connecting the dots so they understand what the journeys will be, how long it will take, where there will be scary parts, and ultimately what they can expect to get in the end.”

In the past month, Avetta has also received the Environmental Leader 2019 Award from Business Sector Media and a Gold Stevie® Award in the Supply Chain Management Solution category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

For more information about the Utah Business CXO of the Year Awards, visit https://www.utahbusiness.com/2019-cxo-of-the-year/.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 85K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
