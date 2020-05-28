Log in
Avetta : Wins Gold Stevie® for Its Connect Platform, Providing Game-changing Analysis for Supply Chain Partners

05/28/2020 | 09:33am EDT

Risk management provider recognized by American Business Awards for second consecutive year for innovative supply chain technology

Avetta (www.Avetta.com), the leading provider of supply chain risk management, announced today the company has been awarded a Gold Stevie® for Avetta Connect™: The Platform for Interconnecting Workers Across the Supply Chain. The company will be recognized at the 18th Annual American Business Awards® virtual awards ceremony on August 5. It’s the second consecutive year Avetta has been honored with a Gold Award.

Connect offers a state-of-the-art user experience, enabling clients to configure requirements, create and customize dashboards, modify processes, and produce reports to reduce administrative costs, improve compliance and enhance sustainability for their supply chain operations.

“We are honored to win this award because it recognizes the work we have done to help companies reduce risks and save lives,” said Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “This technology is even more important as companies begin to re-open their businesses worldwide and take the steps to ensure their workers and customers are safe.”

Connect helps companies build resilience and continuity in their supply chains – from increasing visibility within the network to ensuring safety and sustainability. The platform is also customizable for new requirements of social distancing, sanitation practices and building configuration as companies re-open their businesses.

The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations.

Judges noted the Connect platform’s ability to connect both suppliers and clients to maximize project safety and efficiency. One judge said, “It’s a real game-changer for its customers, bringing data from many sources into one cloud-based platform to manage risk with customized dashboards and visualizations.”

Another member of the judging panel commented, “This is a comprehensive solution that provides the connection between clients and suppliers in a way that allows for the seamless integration and the utilization of experts in making supply chain management easier.”

A total of more than 3,600 nominations were submitted this year for consideration. Avetta won the Gold Stevie in the Supply Chain Management Solutions category.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries, including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
