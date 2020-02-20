Avetta : signs United Nations Global Compact, committing to safeguard human rights, protect the environment and promote business transparency

Avetta joins more than 9,500 companies in 145 countries pledging to promote sustainability, safety and transparent working practices

Avetta® (www.avetta.com), one of the world leaders in providing cloud-based supply chain risk management solutions, announced today it signed the United Nations Global Compact, embracing the Ten Principles addressing human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Joining the compact will help Avetta to promote industry best practices for clients, suppliers, vendors and partners to remove poor workplace safety, ecological problems and modern slavery practices from the supply chain.

“At Avetta we uphold the highest levels of ethical business practice and transparency and support our clients to follow these same standards through our supply chain risk mitigation programs worldwide, regardless of their geographic location,” said Arshad Matin, Avetta President and Chief Executive Officer. “The U.N. Global Compact offers a tangible way to instill transparent business practices, protect human rights, provide safety in the workplace and protect our planet.”

The U.N. Global Compact is a call to companies to align their strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. The companies pledge to take actions that advance societal goals with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

More than 9,500 companies in 145 countries have signed the compact. Many of these organizations are Avetta customers and operate supply chains in both developed and emerging economies. Through its cloud based Connect™ platform, Avetta will educate all its 95,000 suppliers with more than 350,000 connections and over 450 clients in more than 100 countries regarding poor work practices and workplace transparency.

Customers benefit from Avetta’s participation in the initiative in the following ways:

Receive insight into their supply chain at all levels and understand potential risks such as poor workplace safety, environmental impacts and human rights issues such as modern slavery and underage labor.

Obtain objective, fact-based procurement, sustainability, and health and safety risk-based data on their suppliers, including detailed analysis of outputs focusing on ethical and transparent business practices.

Gain a better understanding of emerging best practices to advance practical supply chain innovation and risk mitigation, addressing a wide range of challenges specific to the location of the client’s supply chain and the main operation of the business.

The initiative is not legally binding but requires companies to produce an annual report known as the Communication on Progress to show how employees and other stakeholders are keeping this commitment on sustainability.

“We believe Avetta is in a very important position of trust,” added Matin. “Our clients look to us to lead the way in terms of innovation, protection of their brand and helping them work with suppliers that have been subject to rigorous evaluation so that business risk is minimized to its lowest level.”

Avetta’s global solution combines adaptive technology with industry-leading professional services and local expertise. The new Connect platform allows clients to configure the solution to administer their goals and operations.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

