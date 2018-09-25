Avi Networks : Accelerates Microsoft Azure Migrations

New Avi features speed deployment of corporate applications in Microsoft Azure DNS Private Zones

Avi Networks, the leader in multi-cloud application services, today launched new features for migrating data center applications to Microsoft Azure DNS Private Zones. These enterprise-grade capabilities, including domain name services (DNS) and global server load balancing (GSLB) integrated with Azure Private DNS Zones, allow enterprises to more easily deploy their corporate applications in Azure. Enterprises can now combine the flexibility and power of the public cloud with the security and control of the private data center.

Also today, Avi announced that the Avi Vantage Platform has surpassed load balancing of more than 1 million transactions per second in Azure — an industry first that demonstrates Avi’s ability to meet the needs of the most demanding enterprise environments.

Avi Networks is preferred by enterprises seeking feature and performance consistency for application services while migrating to Azure. The update includes the following enhancements:

Avi GSLB for Azure DNS Private Zones to enable migration of internal applications and workloads to Azure, making them seamlessly accessible from on-premises workloads and vice versa Demonstrated breakthrough load-balancing benchmark of more than 1 million transactions per second (TPS) in Azure, enabling enterprises to confidently migrate high-performance and vital corporate applications to Azure Enhancements to Avi’s Azure Marketplace listing (previously available in the bring-your-own-license model) to purchase Avi directly in the Azure Marketplace to simplify the deployment of the Avi Vantage Platform.

“As our customers deploy their most important applications on Microsoft Azure, they are looking for consistent, high-performance application services and automation,” said Avi Networks CTO Ranga Rajagopalan. “We are excited about our collaboration with Microsoft Azure to help our customers rapidly adopt Azure.”

“Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the enhanced Avi Vantage Platform to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

Avi’s centrally managed, elastic Software Load Balancers and Intelligent Web Application Firewalls automatically scale up and down to handle traffic spikes and demand. The Avi Vantage Platform works seamlessly across public and private clouds, and manages internal “east-west traffic” in the data center, as well as “north-south” traffic to and from the Internet. Customers pay only for the capacity they need, and with one ADC for all their applications, they save on training and maintenance as well. Using a single interface, they can deploy services on bare metal, VMs, or containers in any data center or public cloud.

Avi Networks will demo the Avi Vantage Platform at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando September 24-28, Booth 537.

For more details, watch Avi’s webinar “Ludicrous Scale on Azure: Turn Your Load Balancer Up from 0 to 1 million TPS”.

To get started with the Avi Vantage Platform on Microsoft Azure, visit us here on the Azure Marketplace.

About Avi Networks

Avi Networks delivers Multi-Cloud Application Services by automating intelligence and elasticity across any cloud. The Avi Vantage Platform provides a Software Load Balancer, Intelligent Web Application Firewall (iWAF) and Elastic Service Mesh to ensure a fast, scalable, and secure application experience. Customers enjoy 90% faster provisioning and 50% lower total cost of ownership. Avi is backed by leading investors including Cisco Investments, DAG Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures.

