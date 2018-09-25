Avi Networks : Accelerates Microsoft Azure Migrations

Avi Networks,
the leader in multi-cloud application services, today launched
new features for migrating data center applications to Microsoft Azure
DNS Private Zones. These enterprise-grade capabilities, including domain
name services (DNS) and global server load balancing (GSLB) integrated
with Azure Private DNS Zones, allow enterprises to more easily deploy
their corporate applications in Azure. Enterprises can now combine the
flexibility and power of the public cloud with the security and control
of the private data center.
Also today, Avi announced that the Avi Vantage Platform has surpassed
load balancing of more than 1 million transactions per second in Azure —
an industry first that demonstrates Avi’s ability to meet the needs of
the most demanding enterprise environments.
Avi Networks is preferred by enterprises seeking feature and performance
consistency for application services while migrating to Azure. The
update includes the following enhancements:
-
Avi GSLB for Azure DNS Private Zones to enable migration of
internal applications and workloads to Azure, making them seamlessly
accessible from on-premises workloads and vice versa
-
Demonstrated breakthrough load-balancing benchmark of more than
1 million transactions per second (TPS) in Azure, enabling enterprises
to confidently migrate high-performance and vital corporate
applications to Azure
-
Enhancements to Avi’s Azure Marketplace listing (previously
available in the bring-your-own-license model) to purchase Avi
directly in the Azure Marketplace to simplify the deployment of the
Avi Vantage Platform.
“As our customers deploy their most important applications on Microsoft
Azure, they are looking for consistent, high-performance application
services and automation,” said Avi Networks CTO Ranga Rajagopalan. “We
are excited about our collaboration with Microsoft Azure to help our
customers rapidly adopt Azure.”
“Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can
easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all
certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Director,
Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the
enhanced Avi Vantage Platform to the growing Azure Marketplace
ecosystem.”
Avi’s centrally managed, elastic Software Load Balancers and Intelligent
Web Application Firewalls automatically scale up and down to handle
traffic spikes and demand. The Avi Vantage Platform works seamlessly
across public and private clouds, and manages internal “east-west
traffic” in the data center, as well as “north-south” traffic to and
from the Internet. Customers pay only for the capacity they need, and
with one ADC for all their applications, they save on training and
maintenance as well. Using a single interface, they can deploy services
on bare metal, VMs, or containers in any data center or public cloud.
Avi Networks will demo the Avi Vantage Platform at Microsoft Ignite in
Orlando September 24-28, Booth 537.
For more details, watch Avi’s webinar “Ludicrous
Scale on Azure: Turn Your Load Balancer Up from 0 to 1 million TPS”.
To get started with the Avi Vantage Platform on Microsoft Azure, visit
us here
on the Azure Marketplace.
About Avi Networks
Avi Networks delivers Multi-Cloud Application Services by automating
intelligence and elasticity across any cloud. The Avi Vantage Platform
provides a Software Load Balancer, Intelligent Web Application Firewall
(iWAF) and Elastic Service Mesh to ensure a fast, scalable, and secure
application experience. Customers enjoy 90% faster provisioning and 50%
lower total cost of ownership. Avi is backed by leading investors
including Cisco Investments, DAG Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed
Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures.
