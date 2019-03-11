Avi Networks : Doubles Revenue and Customer Base as Legacy Load Balancing Giants Fade

Avi
Networks, the leader in Multi-Cloud Application Services, today
announced that it has more than doubled its revenue and number of
customers each year for the past three years. Hundreds of global
enterprises, including the world’s largest financial services, media,
and technology companies, now use Avi Networks for their core
applications across data centers and clouds.
The world’s largest enterprises are replacing their legacy ADCs
(application delivery controllers) with the Avi software platform for
both data center and cloud use cases. In head-to-head evaluations, over
80 percent of enterprises select Avi Networks over a hardware or
software appliance from traditional vendors.
“There’s a reason we take so many customers from legacy vendors,” said
Avi Networks CEO Amit Pandey. “We remain the only enterprise-grade
solution that deploys consistently across all environments. In response,
legacy vendors are developing siloed solutions for each environment or
attempting to modernize through acquisitions. Meanwhile our architecture
and controller technology are years ahead and getting better all the
time. It’s no wonder that enterprises are choosing Avi Networks for
their business-critical applications.”
Instead of managing hundreds of physical or virtual appliances, Avi
customers can dispatch services like load balancing and web application
firewall to any application using one centralized interface. Avi’s
technology effortlessly spans bare-metal servers and private and public
clouds, making it a natural choice for hybrid and multi-cloud
environments.
In addition to running anywhere, Avi Vantage works equally well with
containerized applications. Avi’s new Universal
Service Mesh integrates Istio to extend a single fabric across
clusters, regions, and clouds to manage, monitor, and secure traffic
externally and internally.
This year Avi Networks has also updated its platform with over 250 new
features, including advanced controller and process analytics, client
log streaming, and the release of Avi
SaaS — the world’s first cloud-managed load balancing solution.
Avi’s growth includes recent office expansions in Australia, India and
the Netherlands to support research and development facilities around
the world.
The expansion follows Avi’s $60 million Series D funding last year,
which added Cisco Investments to Avi’s existing investors. Avi’s total
funding is $115 million.
About Avi Networks
Avi Networks delivers Multi-Cloud Application Services by automating
intelligence and elasticity across any cloud. The Avi Vantage Platform
provides a Software Load Balancer, Intelligent Web Application Firewall
(iWAF), and Universal Service Mesh to ensure a fast, scalable, and
secure application experience. Avi Vantage is delivered with SaaS or
customer-managed options. Customers enjoy 90% faster provisioning and
50% lower total cost of ownership. Avi is backed by leading investors
including Cisco Investments, DAG Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed
Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005876/en/