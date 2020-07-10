Aviation Capital Group Announces Closing of $1 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the closing of its sale of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). ACG intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness and the purchase of commercial aircraft. The Notes are recourse only to ACG and are not guaranteed by ACG’s parent company, any of ACG’s subsidiaries, or any third party.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2020, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any jurisdiction and may be offered or sold only in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

