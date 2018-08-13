Log in
Aviation Technical Services : (ATS) Announces New Chief People Officer

08/13/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Technical Services (ATS) today announced that Dayna Eden has joined the company effective July 9, 2018 as the company's first Chief People Officer (CPO). In this new position, Dayna will lead ATS' HR group and will drive continued development and execution of the company's People strategy—including ATS recruiting, professional development, and retention across all four business units.

Dayna Eden, Chief People Officer, ATS

Dayna brings 30 years of human resources leadership experience to the ATS team. She comes to ATS from The Everett Clinic, where she has served as the Chief Human Resource Officer since 2014. In this role, Dayna was responsible for leadership of a 30-member HR team, supporting over 1900 teammates and 640 clinicians. Prior to that, she led the company's talent acquisition, training, and employment functions for over ten years. She also served in various HR roles with increasing responsibility since joining the Everett Clinic in 1988.

"As we continue to grow our company and expand our integrated service offering, it became apparent that we needed a senior people leader to drive the search and retention of the next generation of ATS talent in a competitive workforce landscape," said Matt Yerbic, ATS CEO. "Dayna Eden has decades of HR experience that will be a valuable asset to our Executive Team, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to ATS as our first Chief People Officer."

Dayna holds a M.B.A. from the Albers School of Business at Seattle University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with HRM emphasis from City University. She has been a HR Management Certification Instructor at the Everett Community College, and has served on the Everett Public Schools STEM Program Advisory Board since 2012. 

About Aviation Technical Services
Aviation Technical Services (ATS) provides a broad and growing portfolio of technical services in MRO, engineering, component repair, parts development and component sales world-wide.  ATS supports both narrow body and wide body aircraft operators in the commercial and military aviation markets.  Since its founding in 1970, ATS has been consistently recognized for award-winning support of turnkey fleet transition/integration, aircraft modifications, aircraft heavy maintenance, innovative inventory management programs and MRO component repair of accessories, structures, flight control surfaces, complex composites, fuel components, hydraulics, pneumatics, heat exchangers and electrical components. For more information, visit www.atsmro.com.

 

Aviation Technical Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviation Technical Services)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviation-technical-services-ats-announces-new-chief-people-officer-300695623.html

SOURCE Aviation Technical Services


© PRNewswire 2018
