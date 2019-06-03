Aviation Technical Services : Receives Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award

Aviation Technical Services (ATS) today announced that it has received a
2018 Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues
the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior
performance. ATS maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each
month of the 12-month performance period, from October 1, 2017, to
September 30, 2018. This is the eighth year that ATS has received the
Gold or Silver Performance Award.
This year, Boeing recognized 382 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or
Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. ATS is one of only 82
suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition. ATS has one of the
most comprehensive aircraft component maintenance and repair operations
in North America with a broad and growing portfolio of component repair
capabilities on over 35,000 base part numbers for the commercial and
military aviation markets.
“ATS has received the Boeing Performance Excellence Award for eight
years because of our employees’ unrelenting dedication and commitment to
high standards of quality, delivery, customer service and continuous
improvement,” says Paul Dolan, President of Airframe Services. “Boeing
is a longtime valued customer and we appreciate their recognition of
ATS’s component repair quality and capabilities.”
About Aviation Technical Services
Aviation Technical Services (ATS) was founded nearly 50 years ago
on the shared principles of trust, partnership and support with
customers and employees. Through hard work and dedication to doing
what’s right, ATS has built a better aviation services organization that
is customer focused and easy to do business with. ATS provides a
portfolio of complementary aircraft maintenance services worldwide,
offering airframe, component repair, component sales, engineering
services and alternate solutions to commercial, regional and military
customers, allowing ATS to deploy comprehensive solutions to solve the
most critical maintenance issues faster and more cost effectively. For
more information, visit us at www.atsmro.com.
