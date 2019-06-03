Log in
Aviation Technical Services : Receives Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award

06/03/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Aviation Technical Services (ATS) today announced that it has received a 2018 Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. ATS maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018. This is the eighth year that ATS has received the Gold or Silver Performance Award.

This year, Boeing recognized 382 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. ATS is one of only 82 suppliers to receive the Gold level of recognition. ATS has one of the most comprehensive aircraft component maintenance and repair operations in North America with a broad and growing portfolio of component repair capabilities on over 35,000 base part numbers for the commercial and military aviation markets.

“ATS has received the Boeing Performance Excellence Award for eight years because of our employees’ unrelenting dedication and commitment to high standards of quality, delivery, customer service and continuous improvement,” says Paul Dolan, President of Airframe Services. “Boeing is a longtime valued customer and we appreciate their recognition of ATS’s component repair quality and capabilities.”

About Aviation Technical Services

Aviation Technical Services (ATS) was founded nearly 50 years ago on the shared principles of trust, partnership and support with customers and employees. Through hard work and dedication to doing what’s right, ATS has built a better aviation services organization that is customer focused and easy to do business with. ATS provides a portfolio of complementary aircraft maintenance services worldwide, offering airframe, component repair, component sales, engineering services and alternate solutions to commercial, regional and military customers, allowing ATS to deploy comprehensive solutions to solve the most critical maintenance issues faster and more cost effectively. For more information, visit us at www.atsmro.com.


© Business Wire 2019
