Aviation Week Network Announces Finalists for 2019 Program Excellence Awards

08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network today announced the finalists for the 2019 Program Excellence Awards. Winners will be announced at the Annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet to be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 23, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia.

The awards, initiated in 2004 by industry, government and academic leaders, were conceived as a means to share lessons learned across the industry. “Once again this year, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Award finalists are an outstanding group,” says Greg Hamilton, president of Aviation Week Network. “They provide insight and lessons learned on topics ranging from production ramp ups to new model-based engineering techniques and the continuing reach for space. We look forward to sharing their stories in October.”

Working with Aviation Week Network on the Program Excellence initiative are Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman, Parsons, and Raytheon.

Finalists this year are:

Supplier System Design
CPI Aero Next Generation Jammer Pod
Northrop Grumman Missile Defense Agency Threat Modeling Center

Supplier Production
Elbit Systems of America Common Laser Range Finder (CLRF)
Northrop Grumman F-35 Fuselage Production Rate Ramp Up

Supplier Sustainment
Elbit Systems of America F-16 HUD Value Engineering Upgrade (VECP)
Honeywell Aerospace C130 RAF Jetwave

Special Projects
Boeing Commercial Aircraft ecoDemonstrator
Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems/United Launch Alliance Parker Solar Probe Upper Stage
Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems Raven Claw

OEM System Design
Aurora Flight Sciences Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV) Prototype
Boeing T-X Advanced Pilot Training Program
Embraer E-190/E-2
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems SkyGuardian Unmanned Aircraft System
Lockheed Martin InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport)
Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems AN/SQS-62 Variable Depth Sonar (VDS)

OEM Production
Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munition
Elbit Common Laser Range Finder Integrated Capability (CLRF IC)
Lockheed Martin Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile
Northrop Grumman PGK GPS Guided Nose Kit
Raytheon Rolling Airframe Missile

OEM Sustainment
Lockheed Martin Air Force Distributed Common Ground Station
Raytheon Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment and Modification

Sponsored by Siemens Digital Industries Software, the Program Excellence effort also includes the annual DefenseChain Conference. The conference will be held October 22-23, 2019, also at The Ritz-Carlton, Tyson’s Corner in McLean, Virginia. For information about the agenda and to register, visit https://defensechain.aviationweek.com    

For more information about all Aviation Week Network events, visit www.aviationweek.com/events

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK 
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Elizabeth Sisk  
Director, Marketing Communications  
Aviation Week Network 
860.245.5632 
elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
