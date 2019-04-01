Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aviation Week Network Looks to the Future of Air Transportation with the Inaugural Urban Air Mobility Conference in Atlanta, April 9-10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aviation Week Network has announced the inaugural Urban Air Mobility Conference, taking place April 9-10 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.  The conference, the only of its kind, will address whether Urban Air Transport is the answer to the problem of dense urban spaces and congested transportation systems in the world’s major cities.

“From vehicles to systems and infrastructure, from entrepreneurial startups to industry giants, NASA estimates more than 400 companies are already engaged in the emerging urban air mobility market. The challenges are huge, but the potential of UAM is enormous and the progress being made is real,” said Graham Warwick, Managing Editor for Technology, Aviation Week Network.

The UAM conference will bring together manufacturers, regulators, disruptors, technology innovators, municipal leaders, and the infrastructure and investment community working together to create on-demand electrification and aviation for smart cities and a new future for manned and unmanned air transportation.  Attracting the major players in this new sector, the conference is a must-attend for those in the industry.

The sector is now at a stage where prototypes are being invested in to prepare for commercialization and deployment throughout the world.  Leaders in the urban air industry will offer attendees a peek into the future of air taxis and other new types of air transportation. 

Speakers include Mitch Snyder, President and CEO of Bell, Richard Liu, Chief Financial Officer from EHang, and Dr. Carl Dietrich, Founder and Chief Technology Officer for Terrafugia, Inc.  See here for the full agenda.

The premier sponsor for Urban Air Mobility is KPMG with Bell, Boeing and Nexa Advisors serving as Sapphire Sponsors.  The event is supported by American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), GAMA, Icons of Infrastructure, TransportUp, and the Vertical Flight Society

In its recent announcement of UAM Challenge Industry Days, NASA said, “Urban Air Mobility is emerging as one of the most exciting frontiers in aviation history, and the UAM ecosystem and its associated technologies are likely to be the most complex aviation has ever seen."  

The event is produced by Aviation Week Network and is part of the UAM series which includes UAM Europe and UAM Asia-Pacific. The conference is taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.  See here for the full agenda.

About Aviation Week Network

About Informa Exhibitions

CONTACT:  Elizabeth Kelley Grace
855.525.2899 (office) 561.702.7471 (mobile)
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net

Aviation Week Network.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pAIR FRANCE KLM : Airlines slump as EasyJet blames Brexit for weak outlook
AQ
03:13pREIGN SAPPHIRE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:13pNADA Issues Analysis of First Quarter Auto Sales in 2019
GL
03:12pSAFARICOM : fixed internet rises to 30pc, Zuku loses
AQ
03:12pSNAP ON : New Snap-on Diagnostic Software Empowers Up Repair Performance
PU
03:12pHF GROUP LTD : bank managing director, board chair exit amid losses
AQ
03:12pWater agency now claims luxury cars in dams scam
AQ
03:11pAgriculture Futures Stage Turnaround to Start Week
DJ
03:10pPUBLIX SUPER MARKETS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:09pGULF BANK : of Kuwait reassures customers after 'systems glitch'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : Aramco's $10 billion-plus bond plan shows profits put top earner Apple ..
2BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE AB : (publ) publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopian Airlines to give preliminary report on Boeing crash
4CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Lyft gives up debut gains on second day of trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About