Aviation Week Network Looks to the Future of Air Transportation with the Inaugural Urban Air Mobility Conference in Atlanta, April 9-10

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aviation Week Network has announced the inaugural Urban Air Mobility Conference , taking place April 9-10 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The conference, the only of its kind, will address whether Urban Air Transport is the answer to the problem of dense urban spaces and congested transportation systems in the world’s major cities.



“From vehicles to systems and infrastructure, from entrepreneurial startups to industry giants, NASA estimates more than 400 companies are already engaged in the emerging urban air mobility market. The challenges are huge, but the potential of UAM is enormous and the progress being made is real,” said Graham Warwick, Managing Editor for Technology, Aviation Week Network.

The UAM conference will bring together manufacturers, regulators, disruptors, technology innovators, municipal leaders, and the infrastructure and investment community working together to create on-demand electrification and aviation for smart cities and a new future for manned and unmanned air transportation. Attracting the major players in this new sector, the conference is a must-attend for those in the industry.

The sector is now at a stage where prototypes are being invested in to prepare for commercialization and deployment throughout the world. Leaders in the urban air industry will offer attendees a peek into the future of air taxis and other new types of air transportation.

Speakers include Mitch Snyder, President and CEO of Bell , Richard Liu, Chief Financial Officer from EHang , and Dr. Carl Dietrich, Founder and Chief Technology Officer for Terrafugia, Inc. See here for the full agenda.

The premier sponsor for Urban Air Mobility is KPMG with Bell , Boeing and Nexa Advisors serving as Sapphire Sponsors. The event is supported by American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), GAMA , Icons of Infrastructure , TransportUp , and the Vertical Flight Society .

In its recent announcement of UAM Challenge Industry Days, NASA said, “Urban Air Mobility is emerging as one of the most exciting frontiers in aviation history, and the UAM ecosystem and its associated technologies are likely to be the most complex aviation has ever seen."



The event is produced by Aviation Week Network and is part of the UAM series which includes UAM Europe and UAM Asia-Pacific. The conference is taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. See here for the full agenda.

