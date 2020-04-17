Aviation Week Network Wins Three Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, has been honored for excellence including best news coverage, best technical content and best instructional content from the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards, the business-to business media equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.



The recognized work includes:

Best News Coverage: Aviation Week Network’s Boeing 737 MAX, recognizing safety editor Sean Broderick and his colleagues on the editorial team

Best Technical Content: Business & Commercial Aviation’s One-button Landing, Connected Cockpits and GPS Vulnerabilities, by Fred George, James Albright, David Esler, Lisa Caputo, Colin Throm and Theresa Petruso

Best Instructional Content: Business & Commercial Aviation’s Instructional Content That Keeps You Flying Safely, by Fred George, Patrick Veillette, James Albright, Lisa Caputo, Colin Throm and Theresa Petruso

The prestigious awards recognize Aviation Week & Space Technology in the category of brand revenue more than $7 million and Business & Commercial Aviation in the category of less than $3 million revenue with criteria that clearly presents complex or compelling information, consistent with the audience, mission and voice of the publication. Aviation Week Network had a total of seven finalists in this year’s Neal Awards competition.

Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “The Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism. We're very proud of our editorial teams, who are committed to serving the essential and complex aviation and aerospace community with trusted and actionable information it needs to succeed."

In 2019, Aviation Week Network was recognized by the awards program as Best Art Direction for a Cover and Best Art Direction of a Single Article.

The Jesse H. Neal Awards were created by Connectiv in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business publications. The awards program is named after Connectiv's first managing director, who remained active in promoting the B2B industry throughout his life.



Connectiv, a division of SIIA, is the global business information association that accelerates innovation for leading and emerging content, data and technology companies.



The Neal Awards were presented in an online ceremony on April 17.

