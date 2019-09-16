Log in
Aviation Week Network's 2019 Workforce Survey Finds Recruiting New Aerospace and Defense Talent Requires a Skillful Touch

09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network today announces the 2019 Workforce Study findings. The Study shows attracting and keeping a workforce is different today than in the past. In previous years, retention and recruiting required challenging work paired with competitive pay and benefits as well as the ability to continuously learn. Today, recruiting new aerospace and defense (A&D) talent requires a skillful touch consisting of highly customized recruiting and retention planning solutions.

Aviation Week Network collaborated with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) on the annual study.

Aviation Week Network's annual Workforce Study, the industry's single source of demographic and hiring data since 1997, identifies trends in technological challenges, leadership, demographics and ranks the top universities for A&D recruitment.  

The Study conducted a random-sample survey at key universities and within a sampling of small and large A&D companies to determine what is motivating university students and young professionals (under 35). The survey identifies what drives career pursuits among students and young professionals, to clarify where the A&D industry is strong and weak in attracting students and young professionals, and to better inform the hiring process. The 2019 survey responses made one thing clear, the industry needs tailored recruiting efforts to ensure a skilled and diverse workforce.

The universities identified as preferred suppliers are those institutions that hiring managers turn to when looking to fill critical and high-value jobs. Preferred suppliers are identified based on their academic reputation, the applicability of their research efforts, and the success of alumni already working in the industry.

The 2019 universities identified as preferred suppliers include:

  1. Georgia Institute of Technology
  2. University of Texas - Austin
  3. University of Colorado Boulder
  4. California Polytechnic State University
  5. University of Central Florida and Arizona State University (tie)

The universities where A&D corporations have hired the largest number of new graduates are:

  1. University of Central Florida
  2. California Polytechnic State University
  3. University of Florida
  4. University of California San Diego
  5. Georgia Institute of Technology

“In order for any A&D business to thrive it must invest in its workforce,” said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network. “From the development of apprentice programs to creating discrete and tailored programs, the industry needs to do better to attract and retain talent. Advancing the industry is a core mission for Aviation Week Network. For 22 years our Study has provided A&D leaders with the essential information they need to help the industry evolve.” 

For more information, including hiring forecasts, visit aviationweek.com/workforce.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK 
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Elizabeth Sisk
Director, Marketing Communications
Aviation Week Network
860.245.5632
elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
