Aviation Week Network's MRO Europe Returns to London, October 15-17

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Aviation Week Network



WHAT: MRO Europe (#MROE), the largest gathering of the aviation maintenance community in Europe. Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the industry’s largest event in Europe features speakers from airlines, OEMs, regulators, suppliers, lessors, and service providers.

WHEN: October 15-17, 2019

WHERE: ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL

AGENDA: The conference agenda will feature presentations by industry experts and top airline executives from Delta Air Lines, easyJet, Etihad Airways, Air France Industries KLM, Lufthansa Group, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

DETAILS:

MRO Europe provides the opportunity for the more than 8,000 registered attendees to source over 400 solution and service providers while networking and engaging with fellow professionals on the sold-out exhibition floor.

Sponsors include CFM , Chromalloy, Collins Aerospace , HEICO , Pratt & Whitney , Satair Group , and StandardAero at the Platinum Level.

Exhibition Hall hours are:

Wednesday, October 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration hours are:

Tuesday, October 15, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

