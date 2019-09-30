Log in
Aviation Week Network's MRO Europe Returns to London, October 15-17

09/30/2019 | 11:05am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:  Aviation Week Network

WHAT: MRO Europe (#MROE), the largest gathering of the aviation maintenance community in Europe.  Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the industry’s largest event in Europe features speakers from airlines, OEMs, regulators, suppliers, lessors, and service providers. 

WHEN:  October 15-17, 2019

WHERE:  ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL

AGENDA: The conference agenda will feature presentations by industry experts and top airline executives from Delta Air Lines, easyJet, Etihad Airways, Air France Industries KLM, Lufthansa Group, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. 

DETAILS:
MRO Europe provides the opportunity for the more than 8,000 registered attendees to source over 400 solution and service providers while networking and engaging with fellow professionals on the sold-out exhibition floor.

Sponsors include CFM, Chromalloy, Collins Aerospace, HEICO, Pratt & Whitney, Satair Group, and StandardAero at the Platinum Level. 

Exhibition Hall hours are:

  • Wednesday, October 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration hours are:  

  • Tuesday, October 15, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.  

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK 
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

CONTACT:  Elizabeth Kelley Grace
+1-561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
