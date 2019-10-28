Log in
Aviator Cycles to Attend and Exhibit at the New Orleans Investment Conference November 1-4, 2019

10/28/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

A Model of the Company’s Flying Motorcycle Will Be on Display 

Spokane, WA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aviator Cycles, Corp. (the “Company”) announced today it will be exhibiting a proprietary prototype for its flying motorcycle, the Aerorunner GSX currently in development; November 1-4, 2019 at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Booth 235 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

The Company’s founders will provide attendees with an education on personal air vehicles (“PAV’s”), and on the numerous applications and markets for the Company’s technologies. 

About Aviator Cycles 

The Company was formed on November 16, 2018, for the purpose of developing a flying motorcycle which also travels equally well over roads, water, sand, snow, and off-road trails. The Company has a perpetual license of an exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide patent by a company owned by the Company’s founders. The Company believes it has developed a “revolutionary engineering idea” via a proprietary, and extremely powerful and stable propulsion system that has the potential to become transformational.  The Company intends to commercialize this technology either internally and, or, by entering into strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the viability, commercialization, and markets for our new technology. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to develop the technology, sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to competition, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our operations, our ability to secure strategic partners and other factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. 

For Further Information Contact:

Will Willis, Jr.

President, Chairman &CEO

wwillis@aviatorcycles.com

561-758-1831

