Avid Service Awards Honors Top Homebuilder Employees in the U.S.

08/28/2019 | 11:24am EDT

Avid Ratings proudly announces the 6th annual Avid Service Awards, recognizing the top homebuilding professionals in the United States and Canada. The Avid Service Awards were created to honor employees who received exemplary customer satisfaction scores amongst the thousands of employees rated in the AvidCX survey program. The Avid Service Award is widely considered to be a premier award for homebuilding professionals.

Employees eligible for the award are customer care representatives, design center representatives, project superintendents and sales representatives. The award categories include the following:

Avid Service Gold Award – Top 5% Nationwide & Best in Region
Avid Service Excellence Award – Top 5% Nationwide
Avid Service Benchmark Award – Top 25% Nationwide

The winners of the 6th annual Avid Service Award were selected according to customer satisfaction scores directly tied to performance on the AvidCX survey, provided they had a representative sample of more than 12 completed surveys over a 12-month period. The results were based on surveys taken by customers who closed on new homes between January 2018 and December 2018. View a complete list of winners at https://www.avidratings.com/avid-service-awards/.

"Great customer experience is integral to any business and that starts with great employees to execute that vision. Avid recognizes those employees who demonstrate exceptional service to help make the homebuyer experience great from start to finish,” says Zach Buehl, Vice President, Client Success of Avid Ratings. “Congratulations to the winners that prove customers are the most important resource for companies today."

Winners will receive access to a media kit that will include the official Avid Service Award trademark that employees may display in their email signature and on their letterhead.

For more information about the Avid Service Awards, please visit https://www.avidratings.com/avid-service-awards/.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings (avidratings.com) is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid Ratings helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine and NAHB and a Brilliance Awards recipient by TecHome Builder. Avid was also featured as a Top Product by Constructech magazine while also being ranked among the magazine’s “50 Most Influential Tech Companies in Residential Construction”.


© Business Wire 2019
