Avid Service Awards Honours Top Homebuilder Employees in Canada

Avid Ratings proudly announces the 6th Annual Avid Service Awards, recognizing the top homebuilding professionals in Canada and the United States. The Avid Service Awards were created to honour employees who received exemplary customer satisfaction scores amongst the thousands of employees rated in the AvidCX survey program. The Avid Service Award is widely considered to be a premier award for homebuilding professionals.

Employees eligible for the award are customer care representatives, design centre representatives, project superintendents and sales representatives. The award categories include the following:

Avid Service Gold Award – Top 5% Nationwide & Best in Region

Avid Service Excellence Award – Top 5% Nationwide

Avid Service Benchmark Award – Top 25% Nationwide

The winners of the 6th annual Avid Service Awards were selected according to customer satisfaction scores directly tied to performance on the AvidCX survey, provided they had a representative sample of more than 12 completed surveys over a 12-month period. The results were based on surveys completed by customers who took possession of new homes between January 2018 and December 2018. View a complete list of winners at www.avidratings.com.

“Employees that win an Avid Service Award have demonstrated a keen ability to deliver a great customer experience,” says Tim Bailey, division president of Avid Ratings Canada. “It is the voice of the customer that determines the award winners and this achievement is a confirmation of diligent customer service.”

Winners will receive access to a media kit that will include the official Avid Service Award trademark that employees may display in their email signature and on their letterhead.

For more information about the Avid Service Awards, please visit www.avidratings.com.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings (avidratings.ca) is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid Ratings helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine and NAHB and a Brilliance Awards recipient by TecHome Builder. Avid was also featured as a Top Product by Constructech magazine while also being ranked among the magazine’s “50 Most Influential Tech Companies in Residential Construction.”

