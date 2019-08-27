Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avid Service Awards Honours Top Homebuilder Employees in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

Avid Ratings proudly announces the 6th Annual Avid Service Awards, recognizing the top homebuilding professionals in Canada and the United States. The Avid Service Awards were created to honour employees who received exemplary customer satisfaction scores amongst the thousands of employees rated in the AvidCX survey program. The Avid Service Award is widely considered to be a premier award for homebuilding professionals.

Employees eligible for the award are customer care representatives, design centre representatives, project superintendents and sales representatives. The award categories include the following:

Avid Service Gold Award – Top 5% Nationwide & Best in Region
Avid Service Excellence Award – Top 5% Nationwide
Avid Service Benchmark Award – Top 25% Nationwide

The winners of the 6th annual Avid Service Awards were selected according to customer satisfaction scores directly tied to performance on the AvidCX survey, provided they had a representative sample of more than 12 completed surveys over a 12-month period. The results were based on surveys completed by customers who took possession of new homes between January 2018 and December 2018. View a complete list of winners at www.avidratings.com.

“Employees that win an Avid Service Award have demonstrated a keen ability to deliver a great customer experience,” says Tim Bailey, division president of Avid Ratings Canada. “It is the voice of the customer that determines the award winners and this achievement is a confirmation of diligent customer service.”

Winners will receive access to a media kit that will include the official Avid Service Award trademark that employees may display in their email signature and on their letterhead.

For more information about the Avid Service Awards, please visit www.avidratings.com.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings (avidratings.ca) is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid Ratings helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine and NAHB and a Brilliance Awards recipient by TecHome Builder. Avid was also featured as a Top Product by Constructech magazine while also being ranked among the magazine’s “50 Most Influential Tech Companies in Residential Construction.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30pRYU APPAREL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Highlighting 31% Revenue Increase
AQ
05:30pACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 per Share
AQ
05:30pGOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES : Reports Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results
EQ
05:30pProvenance Gold Increases Size of Private Placement and Closes First Tranche
NE
05:30pGoldSpot Reports Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results
NE
05:29pCHILDRENS PLACE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:29pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:29pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc.
BU
05:28pAVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group