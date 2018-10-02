AvidXchange : Named to 2018 Grant Thornton North Carolina 100®

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange™, a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for midsize companies, has been named to the 2018 Grant Thornton North Carolina 100® (NC100), which ranks the state's largest private companies by revenue. The complete list was released in the October issue of Business North Carolina.

"All of us here at AvidXchange are honored to be named an NC100 company by Grant Thornton," stated Michael Praeger, CEO of AvidXchange. "As we continue to experience record growth as a company, we are very pleased to be once again included on this list alongside the names of so many groundbreaking and impactful businesses throughout our state."

Since 1984, the NC100 has ranked the state's largest private companies by revenue in the most recent fiscal year, based on data provided by the participants. This is AvidXchange's fifth year making it on the list.

"We created the NC100 program 34 years ago to highlight the unbelievable talent and innovation happening with North Carolina companies," said Dave Wedding, Southeast Region Managing Partner, Grant Thornton LLP. "We've seen tremendous growth and change in our state since then, and the companies on this list are often the initiators of that progress, something we want and need to celebrate."

To view the complete 2018 list, visit GrantThornton.com/NC100.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ simplifies the way companies pay their bills through a trusted network fostering a true buyer and supplier collaboration. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange automates the end-to-end payment process for midmarket companies spanning across multiple industries including Real Estate, Community Association Management, Construction, Financial Services, Energy, and more. Headquartered in one of the top financial districts in the United States, AvidXchange has spent the last 18 years revolutionizing the FinTech space. As a result, Forbes identified AvidXchange as one of the top leading cloud companies in the world today. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association and one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years. Ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, AvidXchange continues to remain true to its most valued competitive advantage – its people. For eight consecutive years, AvidXchange has been honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

About Grant Thornton North Carolina 100®

Since 1984, the Grant Thornton North Carolina 100® has ranked the state's largest private companies by revenue in the most recent fiscal year, based on data provided by the participants. The NC100 is a voluntary list restricted to companies based in North Carolina that do not have publicly traded stock. Companies owned by private equity are permitted. Nonprofits, financial-services companies, health care providers such as hospitals and subsidiaries of corporations are excluded.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax, and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.7 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidxchange-named-to-2018-grant-thornton-north-carolina-100-300722802.html

SOURCE AvidXchange