Avidbank Expands Its Venture Lending Division

Avidbank Holdings, Inc., (OTC Pink: AVBH), a bank holding company and
the parent company of Avidbank, announced today that four venture
lending professionals have joined the Bank.
Teaming up with Executive Vice President and Division Manager, Sam
Bhaumik, and Senior Vice President, Northeast Regional Manager, Bob
Foley, are industry veterans Randy Churchill, Porter McKay, Mike Berrier
and Holly Hayes.
Randy Churchill brings a unique blend of experience to his new role as
Senior Vice President, Southwest Regional Manager. Mr. Churchill comes
to Avidbank from Square 1 Bank, where he served as Managing Director,
Technology Banking. His background includes leadership positions with
Cooley LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers, in addition to roles of
increasing responsibility in the law and financial services industries.
Mr. Churchill holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western
Michigan University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Indiana
University School of Law.
Porter McKay, also from Square 1 where he managed technology banking
relationships in both the Bay Area and Southern California, joins
Avidbank as Senior Vice President. His previous experience includes
wealth management at Merrill Lynch. Mr. McKay earned a Bachelor of Arts
degree in Psychology from Denison University.
Mike Berrier joins Avidbank as Senior Vice President, Senior Credit
Officer for the Venture Lending Division. With over 35 years of
experience in commercial banking, Mr. Berrier has worked with
traditional middle market companies, as well as technology, life
sciences and venture capital firms. Mr. Berrier comes to Avidbank from
the Banc of California. His career also includes regional/risk
management roles at Comerica Bank and Square 1 Bank, where he was a
co-founder. Mr. Berrier studied at the University of Southern
California, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and finishing his
first novel before graduation.
Holly Hayes joins Avidbank as Vice President. Her previous experience
includes technology and venture capital banking at City National Bank,
Square 1 Bank and Comerica Bank. Ms. Hayes studied at Saint Mary’s
College graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business
Administration, Marketing and Honors Financial Services, Summa Cum Laude.
“This planned expansion furthers our strategy to offer a comprehensive
banking experience in the venture and technology lending space,” stated
Chairman & CEO, Mark D. Mordell. “We are fortunate to have attracted
these high caliber individuals, and are enthusiastic about them joining
our team and our cause.”
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose,
California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We
specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending,
asset-based lending, sponsor finance, real estate construction and
commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach
to banking. We do what we say.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005145/en/