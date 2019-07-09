Avidbank Taps Veteran Technology Banker Mark Cameron To Lead Its Structured Finance Division

Avidbank Holdings, Inc., (OTC Pink: AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, announced today that veteran technology banker and entrepreneur, Mark Cameron, has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Division Manager, Structured Finance Division.

Mr. Cameron comes to Avidbank with over 25 years of experience providing creative financing solutions to technology and life sciences companies, most recently as Managing Director of the Specialty Finance Division of Square 1 Bank. Prior to Square 1, he was President and Co-founder of Sand Hill Finance, LLC, which provided AR-based financing solutions to emerging growth companies nationally. In 2013, Square 1 Bank acquired Sand Hill Finance. Previous to his time at Sand Hill Finance, Mr. Cameron held senior positions at Imperial Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Avidbank as they continue to grow and evolve to meet the financing requirements of unique and sophisticated clientele,” stated Mr. Cameron.

Joining Mr. Cameron on the Structured Finance team is Mark Lange, who will serve as Senior Vice President and will be based in Boston, MA. Mr. Lange will lead the national business development efforts for the division. Mr. Lange brings to Avidbank 20 plus years of finance expertise, most recently as Senior Vice President, Specialty Finance Division of Square 1 Bank. Prior to that, Mr. Lange led the national sales effort for Boston Financial and Equity Corporation, a boutique technology equipment leasing company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lange held a senior business development position at GMAC.

“In addition to specializing in the origination and servicing of accounts receivable-based financing solutions for emerging growth and expansion stage companies, our new Structured Finance Division will strengthen our depth and adaptability as we position the Bank to capitalize on continued growth opportunities,” stated Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and CEO of Avidbank.

