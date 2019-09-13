Log in
Avidia Bank : Announces Partnership with Stephon Gilmore, New England Cornerback

09/13/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Community bank giving back in a big way to the Boys and Girls Club of MetroWest

Avidia Bank recently announced its partnership with Stephon Gilmore, New England Cornerback, for the “Be a Champion for a Child” initiative to benefit Boys and Girls Club of MetroWest. The Boys and Girls Club of MetroWest provides youth development, education, prevention, social, athletic and recreation programs to 3,200+ at-risk children and teens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005439/en/

Mark O’Connell, President and CEO of Avidia Bank with Stephon Gilmore, New England Cornerback (Photo: Business Wire)

"I grew up going to Boys & Girls Clubs and wanted to give back to the organization. I told myself growing up if I ever get the opportunity to make it in football I would give back to the community and Boys & Girls Club. I am blessed to be in this position so that's one thing I want to do. I like to help as many people as I can,” said Stephon.

For every home game during the regular season, Avidia Bank does the “Match of the Game” partnering a child and a mentor from the Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest and sending them to see Stephon Gilmore play.

In addition, Avidia Bank will donate $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of MetroWest for every defensive interception and defensive recovery all season long, up to $30,000.

“We have been a long-time partner of the Boys and Girls Club of MetroWest and we are excited to highlight the great work they do through the help of Stephon, while also giving back,” said Mark O’Connell, President and CEO of Avidia Bank.

Recently, the bank held a media day to kick off this initiative with the help of 98.5 The Sports Hub. Follow the Bank on social media to see who is picked for the Match of the Game and view the ongoing tally of funds raised as well as more information on the Bank’s website.

About Avidia Bank:
Avidia Bank is a $1.6 billion Community Bank, headquartered in Hudson, MA with additional branches in Westborough, Framingham, Shrewsbury, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough and Northborough. The Bank provides personal, commercial and residential banking services and is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary. Avidia Bank, Member FDIC Member DIF


© Business Wire 2019
