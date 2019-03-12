Avii : Enters Partnership with Jan Newman and Greg Butterfield of SageCreek Partners

Avii™ (www.Avii.com)
has entered a strategic partnership with Jan Newman and Greg
Butterfield, founders of the SageCreek Partners team of business
acceleration experts.
In February, Avii announced the formal launch of the Avii Workspace™
practice management platform. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS
Hub™, providing tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and
compliance professionals with an integrated suite of the most-required
SaaS functions to drive consistent and optimal workflow for individuals,
teams and clients.
SageCreek will help Avii leverage its success with enterprise customers
such as KPMG
and Withum
to create channel and SaaS strategies that also serve individual
consultants and emerging teams, which comprise around 80 percent of the
nation’s 500,000 CPAs.
Additionally, SageCreek will provide strategic guidance to Avii to build
out its SaaS platform and optimize future investment rounds.
SageCreek’s experience in ruggedizing and scaling multiple companies,
particularly in the SaaS and channel space, will be a vital advantage to
Avii in the remaining seasons of 2019 and beyond. Newman’s and
Butterfield’s wins include KeyLabs, Vinca, Altiris, Symantec, Omniture,
Domo, Vivint Solar, Workfront and LGCY Power.
“Having worked with Jan Newman through multiple prior companies, I know
the value SageCreek’s experience brings,” said Ball. “I am excited to
work with him again and to bring these necessary resources into the Avii
leadership and advisory teams.”
“Avii has self-seeded $2M, built a great product that solves real market
needs and locked in some of the largest accounting firms in the United
States as their clients,” Newman said. “Now is the ideal time for
SageCreek to help Avii move forward quickly with aggressive channel and
funding strategies.”
As the Avii Workstation practice management platform scales, Ball notes
the platform is helping customers automate their internal workflows and
uplift their client experiences.
It is an easy-to-learn platform that helps professionals discover and
eliminate redundancies in the cloud-based services they purchase as well
as automate manual activities to refocus professional time on providing
clients with value-add analysis, business intelligence and guidance.
Additionally, Avii can interconnect with required and preferred programs
such as Microsoft 365™ Calendars, Box™ and internal systems that allow
API connectivity.
For individuals, teams and clients, Avii is a living and growing
organism you can use in part or whole to connect, organize and optimize
your automated practice management for dollars per month.
About Avii
Avii™ provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and
compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required
practice management resources.
Avii Workspace™ is the first true SaaS Hub™, an end-to-end practice
management platform that provides native functionality; interconnects
required or preferred SaaS and internal systems that allow API
connectivity; and eliminates redundant SaaS products with their
associated logins, passwords and additional costs. Avii Workspace gives
consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the
functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and
communication to propel business success. For more information about the
Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.
Avii is headquartered in Silicon
Slopes.
Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as
the exclusive intellectual property of Avii.
#PracticeManagementPlatform, #CloudERP, #AppliedAI #BigData
#SaaSHub #tax #audit #advisory #compliance #siliconslopes #techsummit
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005847/en/