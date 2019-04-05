Avii :, Provider of Avii : Workspace™ Practice Management Platform, Announces Advisory Board

Avii™
(www.Avii.com),
a fast-growing provider of Avii Workspace™, the first true SaaS Hub™
platform for tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance
practices, is pleased to announce the formation of its formal Advisory
Board.
At present, the board includes eight industry leaders and changemakers
who are supporting Avii’s leadership through strategic analysis and
consultation on market research, product development, sales, channel
expansion and growth funding. The founding members of the board include
the following:
Kent Thomas – Retired; Board member; Advisor; Former CPA and
President of the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants
(UACPA); Founder and former CEO of Advanced CFO, a leading outsourced
financial and accounting provider for small to medium businesses that
has served more than 900 businesses and participated in raising more
than $1.5B in equity, debt and lease financing; Notable clients included
Ancestry.com, SkullCandy, SimplyMac, Stance, Control4.
Jan Newman – Partner of SageCreek Partners, consulting solar,
software and technology firms with expertise in all aspects of starting
and directing high-growth businesses including strategic direction, fund
raising, mergers and acquisitions. Jan’s executive career began with his
role of Executive Vice President for Novell during the company’s highest
years of growth from 1990-1994. Since Novell, Jan has been founder or a
significant contributor to multiple high-tech companies, including
KeyLabs, Altiris, Vivint Solar, AviaCode, CentralLogic, AboutTime
Technologies, IMSAR and Workfront.
Greg Butterfield – Founder and Managing Partner of SageCreek
Partners, a consulting organization that helps amazing companies reach
their potential. Greg is a renowned serial entrepreneur with a direct
role in Vinca, Altiris, Symantec, Omniture, Domo, Vivint Solar,
Workfront, Venafi, Cybage and LGCY Power. He was invited to the 2006
World Economic Forum as an industry pioneer and named winner of the 2002
Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
Jeff Bickel – CPA; Managing Partner of Tanner LLC, a top 150
public accounting firm that specializes in audit, tax and other
consulting services including transaction advisory, leadership
consulting and cybersecurity services. Jeff specializes in tax advisory
services to public and private companies in industries including
technology, hospitality, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceutical
and services. Jeff was named one of Accounting Today’s Managing Partner
Elite in 2017.
Cheryl Snapp Conner – Founder and CEO of SnappConner PR. Cheryl
is an expert in high-impact communications and thought leadership who
has provided strategy counsel and led communications programs for a
myriad of executives and companies that include many of the technology
industry’s best-known executive leaders and leading technology
companies, including Novell, Altiris, Lexmark, Nearmap, Veriato and
InsideSales.com.
Ken Knapton – Senior Vice President and CIO at Merrick Bank;
Founder and Principal of Rocky Mountain CIO advisory. Ken is recognized
for evangelizing the strategic alignment between an organization’s
long-term business goals and their Information Systems and Technology
implementations. He has significant expertise and federal government
level experience in data security, transfer, storage and forensics. Ken
holds dual degrees including an MBA from BYU and a Masters of
Information Technology from Walden University, where he is currently a
doctoral candidate. Ken holds three U.S. patents for his early work on
enterprise security applications. He brings more than 20 years of
experience consulting with companies of all sizes as either a fulltime
or outsourced CIO.
Galen Murdock – Founder and Chairman of Veracity Solutions, a
software development consulting company for clients including Ancestry,
Microsoft, Logitech, GE Healthcare and Lumeris. Galen significantly
contributed to the evolution of the Agile development process, and to
the growth of the software industry in Silicon Valley and Silicon
Slopes. With more than 25 years of experience building world-class
teams, innovative products and profitable companies across healthcare,
finance and education, Galen has helped create more than 500 products
for more than 200 companies. He also holds a personal vision of making
radical improvements to healthcare within the U.S.
Brad Hansen – Founder and Principal of Hansen Management
Consulting, a business growth consultancy specializing in transforming
high growth companies into a sustainable business model and culture.
Former CEO of GoEngineer during the company’s highest years of growth
from 2010-2018, during which revenues soared from $18M to $100M. Brad is
recognized as a highly effective driver of successful cultures, growth
acceleration and enterprise stabilization.
“I am pleased to formally introduce our board of industry experts,” said
Lyle Ball, Avii co-founder and CEO. “The impact of these leaders is
already at play in our progress and expansion. With their insight and
assistance, we have delivered a strong foundational platform to our
clients and look forward to achieving our innovative vision for Avii in
2019 and beyond.”
About Avii
Avii™ provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and
compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required
practice management resources.
Avii Workspace™ is the first true SaaS Hub™, an end-to-end practice
management platform that provides native functionality; interconnects
required or preferred SaaS and internal systems that allow API
connectivity; and eliminates redundant SaaS products with their
associated logins, passwords and additional costs. Avii Workspace gives
consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the
functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and
communication to propel business success. For more information about the
Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.
Avii is headquartered in Silicon
Slopes.
Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as
the exclusive intellectual property of Avii.
