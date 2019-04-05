Avii :, Provider of Avii : Workspace™ Practice Management Platform, Announces Advisory Board

– Advisory Board Comprised of Trusted Leaders and Changemakers in Technology, Practice Management and Business Acceleration –

Avii™ (www.Avii.com), a fast-growing provider of Avii Workspace™, the first true SaaS Hub™ platform for tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance practices, is pleased to announce the formation of its formal Advisory Board.

At present, the board includes eight industry leaders and changemakers who are supporting Avii’s leadership through strategic analysis and consultation on market research, product development, sales, channel expansion and growth funding. The founding members of the board include the following:

Kent Thomas – Retired; Board member; Advisor; Former CPA and President of the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants (UACPA); Founder and former CEO of Advanced CFO, a leading outsourced financial and accounting provider for small to medium businesses that has served more than 900 businesses and participated in raising more than $1.5B in equity, debt and lease financing; Notable clients included Ancestry.com, SkullCandy, SimplyMac, Stance, Control4.

Jan Newman – Partner of SageCreek Partners, consulting solar, software and technology firms with expertise in all aspects of starting and directing high-growth businesses including strategic direction, fund raising, mergers and acquisitions. Jan’s executive career began with his role of Executive Vice President for Novell during the company’s highest years of growth from 1990-1994. Since Novell, Jan has been founder or a significant contributor to multiple high-tech companies, including KeyLabs, Altiris, Vivint Solar, AviaCode, CentralLogic, AboutTime Technologies, IMSAR and Workfront.

Greg Butterfield – Founder and Managing Partner of SageCreek Partners, a consulting organization that helps amazing companies reach their potential. Greg is a renowned serial entrepreneur with a direct role in Vinca, Altiris, Symantec, Omniture, Domo, Vivint Solar, Workfront, Venafi, Cybage and LGCY Power. He was invited to the 2006 World Economic Forum as an industry pioneer and named winner of the 2002 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Jeff Bickel – CPA; Managing Partner of Tanner LLC, a top 150 public accounting firm that specializes in audit, tax and other consulting services including transaction advisory, leadership consulting and cybersecurity services. Jeff specializes in tax advisory services to public and private companies in industries including technology, hospitality, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceutical and services. Jeff was named one of Accounting Today’s Managing Partner Elite in 2017.

Cheryl Snapp Conner – Founder and CEO of SnappConner PR. Cheryl is an expert in high-impact communications and thought leadership who has provided strategy counsel and led communications programs for a myriad of executives and companies that include many of the technology industry’s best-known executive leaders and leading technology companies, including Novell, Altiris, Lexmark, Nearmap, Veriato and InsideSales.com.

Ken Knapton – Senior Vice President and CIO at Merrick Bank; Founder and Principal of Rocky Mountain CIO advisory. Ken is recognized for evangelizing the strategic alignment between an organization’s long-term business goals and their Information Systems and Technology implementations. He has significant expertise and federal government level experience in data security, transfer, storage and forensics. Ken holds dual degrees including an MBA from BYU and a Masters of Information Technology from Walden University, where he is currently a doctoral candidate. Ken holds three U.S. patents for his early work on enterprise security applications. He brings more than 20 years of experience consulting with companies of all sizes as either a fulltime or outsourced CIO.

Galen Murdock – Founder and Chairman of Veracity Solutions, a software development consulting company for clients including Ancestry, Microsoft, Logitech, GE Healthcare and Lumeris. Galen significantly contributed to the evolution of the Agile development process, and to the growth of the software industry in Silicon Valley and Silicon Slopes. With more than 25 years of experience building world-class teams, innovative products and profitable companies across healthcare, finance and education, Galen has helped create more than 500 products for more than 200 companies. He also holds a personal vision of making radical improvements to healthcare within the U.S.

Brad Hansen – Founder and Principal of Hansen Management Consulting, a business growth consultancy specializing in transforming high growth companies into a sustainable business model and culture. Former CEO of GoEngineer during the company’s highest years of growth from 2010-2018, during which revenues soared from $18M to $100M. Brad is recognized as a highly effective driver of successful cultures, growth acceleration and enterprise stabilization.

“I am pleased to formally introduce our board of industry experts,” said Lyle Ball, Avii co-founder and CEO. “The impact of these leaders is already at play in our progress and expansion. With their insight and assistance, we have delivered a strong foundational platform to our clients and look forward to achieving our innovative vision for Avii in 2019 and beyond.”

About Avii

Avii™ provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management resources.

Avii Workspace™ is the first true SaaS Hub™, an end-to-end practice management platform that provides native functionality; interconnects required or preferred SaaS and internal systems that allow API connectivity; and eliminates redundant SaaS products with their associated logins, passwords and additional costs. Avii Workspace gives consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success. For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com. Avii is headquartered in Silicon Slopes.

