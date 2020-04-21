Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avii :'s New Cost Calculator Shows Accountants Exactly What Their SaaS and Accounting Software Platform Functionality Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

-The tool is free and the results confidential, and most accountants and practices are extremely surprised -

How do you audit an auditor? It may seem like the price accounting practices are paying for accounting software is an easy answer, but in most cases, the genuine answer may be a giant surprise. AviiTM (www.avii.com), a leading practice management platform for tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting firms, today released the Accounting Software Calculator – a free tool to estimate what your accounting platform and related SaaS application functionalities cost.

Between workflow management, engagement optimization, calendars, data storage and disparate systems—companies are typically stunned to learn how many apps they’re subscribing to—both on and off the IT authorized technology grid. Though firms easily track their traditional IT costs, their teams often don’t provide line of sight to the many other independently licensed SaaS software systems. In addition to ongoing subscription costs, research by Mavenlink, the #1 integrator of Google, Microsoft and Intuit, shows that 73% of employees spend more than an hour a day, on average, navigating from app to app. In a team of 100 consultants who are billable at $150/hour, this would amount to $15k in potential revenue being lost every day.

Many practices are migrating to accounting suites or platforms that unify needed functionalities into a single dashboard or interface. When a program lacks functionality or when a particular client requires an outside program such as Box, Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive, many consultants will simply sign up to a new software subscription service to meet the need.

“This doubling up on software leads firms down a slippery slope, especially when they discover the aggregate cost of their various SaaS products,” says Avii Cofounder and CEO Lyle Ball. “The ad hoc purchases fill an immediate need, but because they don’t fall into official IT team budget, they’re often overlooked.”

“Typically, firms pay for many more software programs than the IT team is even aware of,” he notes.

Compliance and security is a concern, as is continuity and consistency of the work process. In a recent case, which is not at all untypical, Ball noted, a sizeable company was astonished to learn that rogue or duplicate SaaS subscriptions amounted to more than 10 percent of their known and authorized costs – a sum that could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars or in the largest organizations, far more.

The data the Accounting Software Calculator produces is private to individual users. The calculator proves an important point that should make most eyes open wide: Regardless of standardized programs, platforms and policies, firms are highly likely to be spending far more money on disparate apps than they think. By removing duplicate and unused apps and unifying the rest through an integrated platform like Avii, firms will save time and money and deliver a far better result as a trusted advisor.

“You’ll be more profitable, and your clients will thank you,” Ball concludes.

Note: From now until at least June 1, 2020, Avii is providing the full version of Avii Workspace free of charge for up to 25 internal firm users with up to 1GB of data storage and unlimited client users. For more on this, visit http://www.avii.com/free or call 801-365-2844.

About Avii

Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management software solutions. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS HubTM, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success.

Avii Consulting Services are able to accomplish Fast Start Implementations for all users from single accountants to the Big 4. Unlike industry implementations that may take 6-8 weeks, Avii can make the benefits of Avii Workspace available immediately by breaking up deployment and segmenting data, requiring just 1-2 days per team, rather than pausing firm-wide to re-sync the entire organization. Avii provides accounting firms, software developers and VARs an Avii API and custom app development services.

For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.

Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as the exclusive intellectual property of Avii.

#PracticeManagementPlatform, #CloudERP, #AppliedAI #BigData #SaaSHub #tax #audit #advisory #compliance #assurance #wealthManagement #withum #avii


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pFROM THE FIELD : ‘Green practices' boost blue economy
PU
01:53pSOCKET MOBILE : Announces Receipt of Loan Proceeds Under Paycheck Protection Program
PU
01:53pMETROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:49pMYLAN MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Mylan N.V. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
01:47pBRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:45pAIR FRANCE KLM : Conditions for participating in the Air France-KLM Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2020 and availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
01:41pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pSIGMARENOPRO, INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
01:38pGOLDEN PREDATOR MINING : Announces Proposed Marketed Financing
PU
01:38pAIR FRANCE KLM : Availability of documents ahead of the Air France-KLM Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops 25%, near two-decade lows on scant demand, storage
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group