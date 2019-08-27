Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avineon Joins Esri Partner Network Gold Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:02am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avineon, Inc. (Avineon), a global provider of information technology and engineering support, has participated in the Esri Partner Network since 2002 and today announces an upgrade to the Esri Partner Network Gold Program. As an Esri Gold Business Partner and recipient of the Esri Utility Network Management Specialty, Avineon develops and implements a wide range of geospatial services, tools, and techniques. This includes the Avineon Accelerators, which have been created as add-on and plug-in capabilities to various Esri products.

Achieving this status indicates that Avineon has a multinational market focus and well-defined go-to-market strategy for its Esri-based products and service offerings. These offerings are tailored to meet Avineon customer requirements and are also aligned with Esri's vision, goals, and industry focus areas to provide a robust and value-added experience. Most recently, Avineon has focused on assisting customers with implementation of Esri’s newest products such as ArcGIS Portal and Utility Network.

Avineon offers a full suite of geospatial products and services to Esri clients in numerous industries, including electric, gas, water, and telecommunications utilities, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies. Avineon’s geospatial solutions include planning, specification development, software development, project management, scanning, photogrammetric services, stereo-compilation, photo interpretation, landbase and facilities data capture, data conflation, environmental mapping, database development, database management, data maintenance, and training.

“Avineon has been working closely with Esri for more than twenty years and, through this collaboration, we have built countless successful geospatial solutions for our customers,” said Joel Campbell, Avineon’s Vice President – Commercial Systems. “As an Esri Gold Business Partner, Avineon will maintain our high level of engagement and alignment with Esri business and technology initiatives.”

About Avineon®
Avineon, Inc. was founded to help you Visualize IT and See IT Through. Since 1992, our customers have relied on us to deliver high quality and value in information technology, geospatial, and engineering support solutions. We offer state of the art information management systems that leverage business process management and data analytics technology to improve execution of our customers’ mission-critical tasks. With headquarters in McLean, Virginia and offices in Washington, DC; St. Petersburg, Florida; Traverse City, Michigan; Canada; Belgium; France; the United Kingdom; India; and the Middle East, we stand ready to apply our CMMI Maturity Level 3 (DEV/SVC) and ISO 9001:2015 compliant processes for the benefit of your organization. For more information, please visit www.avineon.com and www.avineonlab.com.

Company Contact:
Anand Subramani
Avineon, Inc.
703-671-1900
asubramani@avineon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aElemica Introduces Electronic Proof of Delivery Mobile App
GL
08:21aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08:21aFirst Citrus Bank Named One of the Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation and a 2019 Small Business of the Year Finalist
GL
08:20aDOWG FOUR : Downing FOUR VCT plc - Offer for Subscription Extension
AQ
08:20aHAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:20aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Earnings call on 2019 half-year figures on Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:00 (CEST)
EQ
08:20aHamilton Thorne Reports Financial and Operational Results for the Quarter-Ended June 30, 2019
GL
08:18aMILAN LASER HAIR REMOVAL : Now Open in the Nashville Metro Area
PR
08:17aConstellis earns 2020 military friendly® employer designation
GL
08:16aECHOSTAR : Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
4POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: 'Notice of allowance' for US patent application in respect of combination therapies u..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group