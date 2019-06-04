Avivagen : Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ending April 30, 2019

An increase of 73% in sales over the six-month period

Ottawa, ON /Business Wire/ June 4, 2019 / - Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV) ('Avivagen' or the 'Corporation'), a world leader in natural alternatives to antibiotics with its OXC-beta™ technology, reported today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and Stock Option plan update.

'This was a very crucial quarter for the Company as we signed a partnership for sales and distribution with CSA, a strong US partner who has extensive technical experience and relationships and the ability to access the US livestock and poultry markets,' said Kym Anthony, CEO, Avivagen Inc.

For the three-month period ended April 30, 2019, the Corporation reported revenues of $303,984, an increase of 39% over the three-month period ended April 30, 2018. For the six-month period revenues were $626,109, or an increase of 73% over the six-month period ended April 30, 2018.

The comprehensive loss from continuing operations for the three-month period ended April 30, 2019 was $(1,292,919). As at April 30, 2019, the Corporation reported total assets of $3,797,114, total liabilities of $4,931,973 and shareholders' equity of $(1,134,859).

The Corporation has also amended its Stock Option Plan to provide that should an option expire during a trading blackout period, or within ten business days thereafter, the expiration of the option will instead be the tenth business day following the end of the blackout period. This amendment is in compliance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and is intended to ensure that option holders are not negatively impacted if their options are set to expire during what would otherwise be a blackout period during which options may not be exercised. The amendment is subject to customary final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on Avivagen's public disclosure file, consult SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours, and is a non-antibiotic means of maintaining optimal health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be effective and economic in replacing the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. OxC-beta™ Livestock is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand and Thailand.

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen Inc. and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions 'aim', 'anticipate', 'appear', 'believe', 'consider', 'could', 'estimate', 'expect', 'if', 'intend', 'goal', 'hope', 'likely', 'may', 'plan', 'possibly', 'potentially', 'pursue', 'seem', 'should', 'whether', 'will', 'would' and similar expressions. Statements about the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of amendments to Avivagen's Stock Option Plan, OxC-beta's ability to replace antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds or to fulfill the global mandate to remove in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. For instance, Avivagen's products may not the gain market acceptance or regulatory approvals necessary to fulfill the global mandate to remove in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Readers are referred to Avivagen's latest annual information form and management's discussion and analysis available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of risks associated with its business. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Avivagen Inc.

Drew Basek

Director of Investor Relations

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Phone: 416-540-0733

E-mail: d.basek@avivagen.com

Kym Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Head Office Phone: 613-949-8164