Avivagen : Continues Expansion with an Order from a New Market in Asia

Ottawa, ON /Business Wire/ April 10,2019 / - Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV) ('Avivagen' or 'Corporation'), a world leader in natural alternatives to antibiotics with its OxC-beta™ technology, is pleased to announce that it has received a new purchase order for its OxC-beta™ Livestock product. This order represents a new customer in a new jurisdiction and also demonstrates the continued expansion of OxC-beta™ Livestock into new markets. The client, who is based in Asia, has asked Avivagen for confidentiality regarding their first order.

'This is further evidence that our strategic plan to increase acceptance, adoption and ultimately sales of OxC-beta Livestock is gaining critical momentum. We already have a significant foothold in Asia and this new partner in a new jurisdiction reflects our ability to execute on specific tactics in our growth plan - to open new markets and develop new partners in those same areas,' said Chairman and Interim CEO Kym Anthony. 'We hope this initial order is just the start of a long and mutually beneficial relationship with our new Asian partner.'

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com . The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours, and is a non-antibiotic means of maintaining optimal health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be effective and economic in replacing the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds.

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions 'aim', 'anticipate', 'appear', 'believe', 'consider', 'could', 'estimate', 'expect', 'if', 'intend', 'goal', 'hope', 'likely', 'may', 'plan', 'possibly', 'potentially', 'pursue', 'seem', 'should', 'whether', 'will', 'would' and similar expressions. Statements about OxC-beta's ability to replace antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds or to fulfill the global mandate to remove in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters, the possibility for continued sales momentum for Avivagen's products, the possibility for additional new partners in Asia and the possibility for future orders from this customer set out in this news release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. For instance, Avivagen's products may not gain market acceptance or regulatory approvals necessary to fulfill the global mandate to remove in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters, Avivagen's sales may not continue to grow, the sales to this customer may not lead to or be indicative of the possibility for future sales to new partners in Asia and this customer is under no obligation to make additional orders from Avivagen. Please refer to Avivagen's most recent annual information form available at www.SEDAR.com for a non-exhaustive discussion of risk factors facing Avivagen's business and the foregoing forward looking statements. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Avivagen Inc.

Drew Basek

Director of Investor Relations

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6

Phone: 416-540-0733

E-mail: d.basek@avivagen.com

Kym Anthony

Chairman & Interim CEO

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6

Head Office Phone: 613-949-8164

Copyright © 2019 Avivagen Inc. OxC-beta™ is a trademark of Avivagen Inc.