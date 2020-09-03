Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avo : Launches Inspector for Instant Analytics Governance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:24am EDT

GGV Capital, Heavybit and Y Combinator invest $3M in next generation analytics

Avo, a San Francisco and Icelandic-based startup that helps teams track and manage analytics governance, today announced the launch of Inspector. The product lets engineers at companies such as Patreon and Rappi implement event tracking in record time while maintaining data privacy and future-proofing data quality on subsequent product releases. The result is that product leaders receive the visibility and data they need, with ongoing consistency across the entire analytics stack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005661/en/

Avo's co-founders Stefania Olafsdottir (left) and Solvi Logason (right). Image credit: Svanhildur Greta.

Avo's co-founders Stefania Olafsdottir (left) and Solvi Logason (right). Image credit: Svanhildur Greta.

“This year we scaled to meet the demand of 100,000 new customers digitizing their deliveries and curbside pickups. The problem with every new software release was that we’d break analytics. It represented 25% of our Jira tickets,” said Rappi’s Head of Engineering Damian Sima. “With Avo we create analytics schemas upfront, identify analytics issues fast, add consistency over time, and ensure data reliability as we help customers serve the 12+ million monthly users their businesses attract.”

Inspector accurately captures product tracking and issues such as platform discrepancies and missing metadata. Coupled with Avo’s multi-branch collaboration tooling and data quality features, Inspector gets teams up and running quickly to start upleveling the quality of their existing analytics, whether it’s a custom analytics pipeline or tools like Amplitude, Mixpanel, and Segment. As a result, product leaders make data-driven decisions, engineers implement analytics faster without need for adhoc troubleshooting, and data science teams maintain reliable insights over time.

"With shelter-in-place, Patreon has become a great source of income for 140,000 creators. But as we’ve scaled, with every new release we spent up to 4 days implementing or fixing analytics," says Patreon Engineering Manager Jason Byttow. “Now Avo ensures we’re implementing in less than an hour, capturing our metrics accurately, and collaborating on our tracking in real-time. What has historically been a source of friction across multiple teams is now seamless.”

Alongside today’s Inspector launch, Avo announced a $3M seed round led by GGV Capital with participation from Heavybit and Y Combinator.

“The next trillion-dollar software market will be driven from the ground up, with developers deciding the tools they use to create digital transformation across every industry. Avo offers engineers ease of implementation while still retaining schemas and analytics governance for product leaders,” said GGV Capital Managing Partner Glenn Solomon. “Our investment in Avo, is an investment in software developers as the new kingmakers and product leaders as the new oracles.”

“We’re excited to help customers diagnose top priority data quality issues within moments of signing up,” said Avo co-founder and CEO, Stef Olafsdottir. “Inspector plays into our broader vision of helping customers accelerate their release cycles, implement enterprise-level taxonomies, and ensure continuous visibility throughout the lifecycle of the product.”

About Avo: Avo is a next-generation analytics governance tool improving how product managers, developers, and data teams plan, track, and govern product analytics across organizations. Avo’s tracking plan interface lets teams standardize event schemas, branched workflows and peer reviews keep stakeholders informed, and type safe analytics code and debuggers make implementation faster than ever. Avo works seamlessly with existing analytics tooling so teams can ship faster without compromising data quality. Founded in 2018 by QuizUp product leaders, the company is backed by GGV Capital, Heavybit, and Y Combinator. https://avo.app


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aNIXU OYJ : Rentle Modernizes the Rental Business - Payment Card Security Verified by Nixu
AQ
11:38aShionogi Granted New Technology Add-on Payment For FETROJA® (Cefiderocol) by CMS
BU
11:37aGM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in North America, expanding consolidation
RE
11:37aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Proposed New Financing and Amendment to Securities
AQ
11:36aSUZANO S A : Correction to Suzano Bond Article
DJ
11:35aNEO INDUSTRIAL : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11:35aEXACTECH : Shoulder System Among Lowest Published Fracture Rates in Largest Study of Its Kind
BU
11:32aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:31aMICROSOFT : TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group