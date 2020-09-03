Avo : Launches Inspector for Instant Analytics Governance

GGV Capital, Heavybit and Y Combinator invest $3M in next generation analytics

Avo, a San Francisco and Icelandic-based startup that helps teams track and manage analytics governance, today announced the launch of Inspector. The product lets engineers at companies such as Patreon and Rappi implement event tracking in record time while maintaining data privacy and future-proofing data quality on subsequent product releases. The result is that product leaders receive the visibility and data they need, with ongoing consistency across the entire analytics stack.

Avo's co-founders Stefania Olafsdottir (left) and Solvi Logason (right). Image credit: Svanhildur Greta.

“This year we scaled to meet the demand of 100,000 new customers digitizing their deliveries and curbside pickups. The problem with every new software release was that we’d break analytics. It represented 25% of our Jira tickets,” said Rappi’s Head of Engineering Damian Sima. “With Avo we create analytics schemas upfront, identify analytics issues fast, add consistency over time, and ensure data reliability as we help customers serve the 12+ million monthly users their businesses attract.”

Inspector accurately captures product tracking and issues such as platform discrepancies and missing metadata. Coupled with Avo’s multi-branch collaboration tooling and data quality features, Inspector gets teams up and running quickly to start upleveling the quality of their existing analytics, whether it’s a custom analytics pipeline or tools like Amplitude, Mixpanel, and Segment. As a result, product leaders make data-driven decisions, engineers implement analytics faster without need for adhoc troubleshooting, and data science teams maintain reliable insights over time.

"With shelter-in-place, Patreon has become a great source of income for 140,000 creators. But as we’ve scaled, with every new release we spent up to 4 days implementing or fixing analytics," says Patreon Engineering Manager Jason Byttow. “Now Avo ensures we’re implementing in less than an hour, capturing our metrics accurately, and collaborating on our tracking in real-time. What has historically been a source of friction across multiple teams is now seamless.”

Alongside today’s Inspector launch, Avo announced a $3M seed round led by GGV Capital with participation from Heavybit and Y Combinator.

“The next trillion-dollar software market will be driven from the ground up, with developers deciding the tools they use to create digital transformation across every industry. Avo offers engineers ease of implementation while still retaining schemas and analytics governance for product leaders,” said GGV Capital Managing Partner Glenn Solomon. “Our investment in Avo, is an investment in software developers as the new kingmakers and product leaders as the new oracles.”

“We’re excited to help customers diagnose top priority data quality issues within moments of signing up,” said Avo co-founder and CEO, Stef Olafsdottir. “Inspector plays into our broader vision of helping customers accelerate their release cycles, implement enterprise-level taxonomies, and ensure continuous visibility throughout the lifecycle of the product.”

About Avo: Avo is a next-generation analytics governance tool improving how product managers, developers, and data teams plan, track, and govern product analytics across organizations. Avo’s tracking plan interface lets teams standardize event schemas, branched workflows and peer reviews keep stakeholders informed, and type safe analytics code and debuggers make implementation faster than ever. Avo works seamlessly with existing analytics tooling so teams can ship faster without compromising data quality. Founded in 2018 by QuizUp product leaders, the company is backed by GGV Capital, Heavybit, and Y Combinator. https://avo.app

