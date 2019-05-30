Avoca Quality Consortium and Longboat Clinical Partner to Deliver Clinical Trial Site Quality Management System (QMS) Tools to Industry Sponsors

Longboat Clinical is pleased to announce a new partnership with the
Avoca Quality Consortium (AQC) to make an extensive suite of quality
management tools available to hospitals and clinics participating in
clinical studies.
The AQC, a precompetitive collaborative comprised of nearly 100 pharma,
biotech, CRO, and clinical service provider companies, has been
committed to driving efficiency, increasing quality, and mitigating risk
in clinical trial execution through industry collaboration since 2011.
As part of the AQC’s dedication to improving quality and compliance at
investigative sites, the AQC developed a suite of peer reviewed quality
management tools that give new and experienced clinical trial sites a
solid basis to create a robust site-level QMS.
Longboat, an active AQC Member for over 5 years, is committed to
improving the conduct and quality in global clinical trials. Longboat
provides a clinical trial support platform with an integrated toolset
designed to ensure that site staff, patients, and study teams are
“virtually” guided at all times - creating an environment where protocol
compliance is instinctive, and giving all stakeholders the knowledge and
resources they need to conduct the trial.
Hospitals and clinics get involved in clinical trials with the greatest
of intentions to make cutting edge research available to their patients.
For good reason, the standard for data collection and systems management
is significantly higher for research studies, and institutions are
regularly audited by the Food & Drug Administration, European Medicines
Agency, and Institutional Review Boards, etc. to ensure the processes
for clinical trial execution and management are explicitly dated and
documented. This is a high burden for clinics where the primary focus is
patient care. This AQC/Longboat collaboration will make available a peer
reviewed framework to these sites to lower this barrier to entry.
Avoca Quote
“Improving quality and compliance at the site level is critical for the
success of all clinical trials,” states Patricia Leuchten, Founder and
CEO of The Avoca Group. “We’re proud to partner with Longboat on their
initiative to provide investigative sites access to the AQC’s
industry-leading site quality management tools.”
Longboat Quote
“Longboat is delighted to collaborate with the Avoca Group on this
initiative,” states John O’Sullivan, Chief Quality Officer at Longboat
Clinical. “Longboat is dedicated to driving the quality of clinical
trials, and as such, we are proud to use our platform to allow sites
globally to securely and speedily access the AQC’s suite of Quality
Management tools.”
About the Avoca Group
The Avoca Group leads the industry in GCP quality and compliance
solutions. With 20 years of experience providing research and consulting
services, Avoca merges deep institutional knowledge in the foundations
of good clinical practice with future-forward leadership in regulatory
compliance, quality management, and clinical operations across the
evolving clinical trials landscape. The Avoca Quality Consortium,
Avoca’s cross-functional collaborative, unites sponsors, CROs, and
clinical service providers to address challenges and maximize
opportunities to mitigate risk and improve both quality and execution in
clinical trials. More information at www.theavocagroup.com
About Longboat Clinical
Longboat is a clinical trials software company dedicated to generating
better study outcomes by creating a complete support structure for site
staff, patients, monitors, and study teams - where protocol compliance
becomes easy and instinctive. In the complex world of clinical
development, Longboat’s cloud-based site engagement platform empowers
clinical trial site staff to do the right thing at the right time while
engaging and supporting patients through their clinical trial journey.
More information at www.longboat.com
