Avolon's First Unsecured Bank Term Facility Upsized by 66% to US$500M

Avolon Holdings Limited (“Avolon”), the international aircraft leasing
company, today announces the closing of its inaugural US$500 million
three year unsecured term loan facility. The transaction was
oversubscribed and upsized by over 60% based on the original launch size
of US$300 million. Avolon intends to use the net proceeds from the
financing for general corporate purposes, which may include the future
repayment of outstanding secured indebtedness.
The financing was led by Natixis and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
who acted as joint mandated lead arrangers, underwriters and bookrunners
for the deal. Lenders to the facility consist of a group of 13
international banks from across Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dave Murray, Avolon Managing Director, Capital Markets, commented:
“The closing of this inaugural unsecured term loan facility for
Avolon in the international bank market further diversifies our sources
of unsecured funding and marks an important step in our continued
progress towards securing an Investment Grade ratings profile. We are
also pleased with the positive market reaction to the launch which was
oversubscribed, resulting in the significant increase in the size of the
offering. This strong support reflects Avolon’s strong track record of
delivering consistent returns; strong cashflows and credit metrics; and
proven management capability.”
Gareth John, Natixis' Global Head of Aviation, commented: "We
are very proud to have supported Avolon in this important unsecured term
loan facility, contributing to Avolon’s goal of attaining an IG ratings
profile. The closing of this transaction highlights our expertise and
solutions-focused approach in arranging aviation financing, as well as
supporting a longstanding and strategic client of Natixis.”
Clifford Chance acted as lender’s counsel while Milbank acted as
borrower counsel on behalf of Avolon.
About Avolon
Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the
United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides
aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by
an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a Chinese public
company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30%
owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which
is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE:
IX). Avolon is the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business with
an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 December 2018, of 971
aircraft.
