Avoya Travel Honored With 2018 Travel Representative Excellence Award for Eighteenth Consecutive Year

02/26/2019 | 11:01am EST

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the world’s most innovative travel brands, has received the 2018 American Express Travel Representative Excellence Award for the eighteenth time. The prestigious distinction recognizes Avoya, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, as a top producer of preferred cruise and tour supplier sales in the American Express Representative Travel Network.

Every year the American Express Representative Excellence Program awards the top 25 performing agency members in its Travel Network for outstanding sales achievements, leadership, dedication to customer service and commitment to the values of the American Express brand. Avoya continues to be one of most awarded and respected vacation platforms because of the company’s commitment to Integrity and Professionalism™ and its innovative Shared Success™ model that creates success for travel professionals, customers and travel suppliers.

“Avoya Travel is honored to be recognized for our leadership and innovation in creating uniquely better travel planning and booking experiences for customers, travel suppliers and the expert Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network,” said Jeff Anderson, Executive Vice President, Avoya Travel. “The benefits of our longstanding membership in the American Express Representative Travel Network combined with Avoya Travel’s exclusive resources help Independent Agencies continue to achieve greater levels of business success.”

Avoya continues to revolutionize the vacation planning experience, grow the Avoya Network to record levels and generate more Avoya Live Leads™ for Independent Agencies than ever before. In 2018 as part of the company’s new Avoya 2025 plan to become the leading vacation platform, Avoya introduced new resources, technology and marketing that power Shared Success at higher levels. With developments such as expanded supplier partnerships, the award-winning Avoya Agency Dashboard™, a pioneering education partnership with the Cruise Lines International Association and the expanded Avoya Mastermind Program, Independent Agencies are better supported in earning above industry average incomes and providing customers the best vacation value.

The Representative Excellence program is one of the longest running recognition programs within the American Express Travel Representative Network. Avoya will be honored at American Express’ Representative Excellence celebratory event held April 26 to May 4, 2019, onboard the Regent Seven Seas Voyager in the Greek Islands.

About Avoya Travel
Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world’s most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and one of their largest sellers of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines and travel partners recognize this, as Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more. Today, Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

Media Contact:
Angela Velarde
Avoya Travel
(305) 677-2308 x23272
PublicRelations@AvoyaTravel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
