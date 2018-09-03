Avril : Olivier DELAMEA, 49 years old, has been General Manager of AVRIL’S Oils & Condiments Business Line since 1st January 2017. As from 1st September 2018, his responsibilities will also extend to the Group’s Oilseeds Processing Business Line.

Appointment: Olivier DELAMEA, General Manager of the Oilseeds Processing and Oils & Condiments Business Lines

Olivier DELAMEA, 49 years old, has been General Manager of AVRIL'S Oils & Condiments Business Line since 1st January 2017. As from 1st September 2018, his responsibilities will also extend to the Group's Oilseeds Processing Business Line, where he will be taking over from Jean-Baptiste BACHELERIE, who has been appointed Director General of Innovation at CREADEV, the strategic investment fund backed by the Mulliez family.

For Jean-Philippe PUIG, CEO of the Avril Group: 'This change illustrates the increased convergence between two activities that are naturally very similar and is fully in line with the sectoral strategy that has governed the destiny of our Group since its creation. I would like to thank Olivier DELAMEA and Jean-Baptiste BACHELERIE - without forgetting all our teams - for their unfailing commitment to the efficient implementation of AVRIL's transformation. We wish them every success in their new posts.'

Olivier DELAMEA had a broad range of managerial responsibilities during his 24 years working for the DANONE Group. He spent time in the marketing, commercial and then general management areas, and led the growth of emblematic brands in fresh dairy products (Danone, Activia, Danette), infant and baby foods (Blédina) and biscuit products (LU, Belin).

During his five-year membership of the Danone Produits Frais France Management Committee, he was particularly closely involved in revitalizing and supporting transformations in the dairy sector. He also contributed to a certain number of projects of importance to the French agri-food industry, notably through his membership of the Boards of ANIA, ILEC and ECO-EMBALLAGES.

Olivier DELAMEA qualified from the ESCEM School of Business and Management. He is already a member of the AVRIL Group's Executive Committee.

About the AVRIL Group's Oils & Condiments and Oilseeds Processing Business Lines:

AVRIL's Oils & Condiments Business Line (€1.1 billion turnover in 2017) groups several companies: LESIEUR (which ranks first and third in table oils and condiments, respectively, in France), COSTA D'ORO (an Italian leader in the production and distribution of top quality olive oil in Italy and more than 100 other countries), SPHB (Société de Production des Huiles de Bourbon in La Réunion), COMPAGNIE DES SAVEURS (gastronomic and organic oils), LESIEUR CRISTAL (leader in table oils, margarine, hygiene and beauty products and oilseeds meals in Morocco), CRISTAL TUNISIE (a major actor in the table oils and condiments sector in Tunisia), COPEOL (a joint enterprise between the CASTEL and AVRIL Groups, dedicated to developing oilseed sectors in West and Central Africa) and EXPUR's packaging activities (a central actor in the Romanian oilseeds market).

Upstream in the oils and proteins sector, AVRIL's Oilseeds Processing Business Line (€3.1 billion turnover in 2017) groups the industrial processing of oilseed grains (crushing, refining, esterification) and the production and sale of the resulting oils, biodiesel, protein-rich oilseed meals, vegetable glycerin, lecithins, phospholipids and essential ingredients. This Line comprises SAIPOL and NOVASTELL in France, EXPUR in Romania and KERFOOT in the UK. It also includes the Avril Oil & Ingredient Solutions B-to-B commercial platform for refined and specialty oils and essential ingredients produced by different parts of the Group.

About the AVRIL Group:

Set up in 1983 at the initiative of French farmers in order to assure long-term markets for French products, Avril is now the industrial and financial group for the vegetable oils and proteins sector.

It is present in France and internationally in sectors as diverse as human foods, animal nutrition and expertise, renewable energies and chemistry, and owns a portfolio of strong brands that are leaders in their markets: Diester®, Sanders, Lesieur, Puget, Matines, Bunica, Taous, etc.

In 35 years, the Group has changed in size but its purpose has remained the same: to create sustainable value in the vegetable oils and proteins sector while contributing to better foods for humans and preservation of the planet.

To fulfil its mission, Avril draws strength from its industrial activities organized around plant production and livestock sectors, and from its experience in investment, operated through Sofiprotéol, its finance and development company.

In 2017, the Avril Group achieved turnover worth €6.2 billion. It counts 7600 employees working in 21 countries.

