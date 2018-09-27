Avril Supermarché Santé moves to the top of the food chain in organic and natural products by deploying GK's SAP omnichannel POS solution

This project is among the very first integrations of GK's SAP Point-of-Sale software with SAP ERP for Retail and SAP CAR across North America!

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avril Supermarché Santé, the leading independent Québec grocery chain specializing in organic and natural products, rolled out the GK software Point-Of-Sale (POS) module to improve their in-store operations. This major achievement follows the successful go live of SAP ERP for Retail in November 2017 across all the Avril Supermarché Santé stores.

As part of their digital transformation journey, Avril decided to extend their collaboration with Beyond Technologies to provide a seamless experience for both their in-store staff and customers.

Beyond Technologies worked in close collaboration with GK Software and ensured an effective implementation in only four months, leveraging Beyond Technologies' unique Retail Accelerator. The project's success has given Avril Supermarché Santé high confidence in deploying the entire SAP ERP system, including the POS module, in their new modern megastore that opened in Laval in June 2018.

"The opening of our new store in Laval represents a major milestone in our growth strategy. Relying on a robust and fully operational ERP system is highly critical. Thanks to a great and efficient collaboration with Beyond Technologies and GK Software, we now benefit from an end-to-end centralized ERP system that supports our operations across all our stores," says Rolland Tanguay, President of Avril Supermarché Santé.

Beyond Technologies highly values their long-term partnership with Avril Supermarché Santé, a visionary enterprise with open-minded people that are always willing to embrace changes.

"This is a leading-edge project that opens the door to additional opportunities in the retail sector in Québec and North America. Working with an innovative retailer like Avril Supermarché Santé is very inspiring and rewarding for Beyond Technologies. We are honored to support them in their growth and digital transformation journey," says Alain Dubois, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at Beyond Technologies.

About Avril Supermarché Santé

Avril Supermarché Santé is a health food store chain that offers organic products, natural supplements and cosmetics. The atmosphere, the service and the quality of the products make it a prime destination for highly demanding customers. This explains the rapid growth of its market share in Québec. Its stores exude a sense of abundance and well-being; the energy that prevails demonstrates that it is possible to take the time and have fun to meet a basic need: to feed ourselves.

www.avril.ca/en/

About Beyond Technologies

Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization, particularly in the retail sector. Founded by a team of consultants with more than 20 years of experience in integrated management systems, the firm knows how to leverage best practices in Retail and SAP solutions to deliver sustainable and real benefits to its customers.

www.beyondtechnologies.com

Media contact

Kurt Ramcharan

Marketing and Communication Director

kramcharan@beyondtechnologies.com

