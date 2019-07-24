Avtex : Achieves the 2019/2020 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

Avtex is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, has achieved the prestigious 2018/2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. This is the fourth consecutive year that Avtex has achieved this status. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Avtex in the top echelon of the Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2019/2020 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit, taking place October 1-4, 2019, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications came during Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 16-19, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

“Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Avtex for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

Avtex is dedicated to delivering cloud-based technology solutions that drive a competitive advantage through customer experience. The Avtex team of experts work with their clients to understand their business needs and architect a solutions and services approach to meet their needs today and into the future. By collaborating with Microsoft and leveraging the Microsoft Power Platform, Avtex provides innovative solutions and unparalleled value for their mutual customers. With their recent acquisition of NuSoft Solutions, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner of the Year award winner and past Inner Circle member, Avtex has been able to strengthen their presence and vision around the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform; combining two complementary Microsoft Gold Partners into a national organization. Avtex was also named to the Inner Circle in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

“At Avtex, we’re all about helping our clients meet the expectations of their customers. The combination of all three Microsoft Cloud platforms: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 enable us to create business solutions that fuel exceptional customer experiences. With the addition of NuSoft to our organization, we’ve become a Dynamics powerhouse and this distinction was the culmination of both companies’ efforts and commitment to customer experience solutions,” says Todd Johnson, COO at Avtex. “Our relationship with Microsoft has been the key to growing our business across the US. We’re thrilled to once again have achieved this distinction and we look forward to continued success with our Microsoft partnership.”

About Avtex

Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognize as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.

