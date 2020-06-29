Log in
Avtex : Improves Internal and Client Experiences with Genesys Cloud™

06/29/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Moving internal support from on-premises to the cloud will provide a more connected customer service on any channel

To streamline communications with internal teams and clients, Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, announced it has now moved to the cloud with Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions.

By deploying Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, Avtex now has a unified technology solution across its support teams, resulting in improved visibility and cost controls.

Previously, Avtex used an on-premises version of Genesys PureConnect™, but wanted to take advantage of the flexibility, scalability and rapid innovation the cloud provides. Genesys Cloud now enables Avtex to use a unified technology solution across its support teams, resulting in improved visibility and cost controls. Today, more than 100 Avtex specialists, internal IT and operations personnel are using the platform to provide consulting, support and managed services to its entire client base.

“As a long-time Genesys Gold Partner, we’ve helped many companies transform their contact centers with Genesys Cloud,” said Bryce Gibson, Chief Business Officer at Avtex. “In working through our own cloud migration, we’ve gained a first-hand perspective about how to best utilize the robust capabilities of Genesys Cloud. Regardless of where our customers are on their journeys to the cloud, we’re in an even better position to help them to determine the right timing and best approach for their own migration or help them leverage cloud innovations from their on-premises system if that’s a better fit.”

As a result of the move, Avtex can now more closely manage and analyze important details and help streamline their customer experience through Genesys Cloud’s robust feature set and dynamic views and reports that provide real-time metrics. Adds Gibson, “we are excited with the initial go-live deploying all the fundamental capabilities of Genesys Cloud, including voice, voice callbacks and emails. Not only did our employees onboard quickly, they are already benefiting from the integration with our existing collaboration toolset, including Microsoft Teams, which has made it even easier for them to work together from a single interface.”

The company will also be using its own InteractionSync, available via the Genesys AppFoundry, to integrate Genesys Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics 365. This gives Avtex employees a fuller picture of customers, enabling them to deliver more personalized support. In addition, the company leverages its Power BI Connector for Genesys Cloud to uncover actionable insights and trends and facilitate better employee and customer experiences.

“We’re thrilled to count Avtex among the many organizations around the world that rely on Genesys Cloud to elevate the customer experiences they deliver,” said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to provide a dedicated partner like Avtex with the foundational tools it needs to make Experience as a ServiceSM a reality within its organization. This is a true testament to the trust the company has in our technology to care for their most important asset – their customers.”

Gibson adds that future phases of the Genesys Cloud deployment will include SMS, chat and chat bots, which are expected to rollout later this year and will further expand the ability for its clients to communicate across any channel they prefer.

About Avtex

Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
