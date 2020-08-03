Avtex : Ranks 35 on the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Growth and Performance

Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has ranked Avtex at number 35 on its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they’ve achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year’s list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

Last year Avtex ranked 51 on the list. “We are living in an experience economy and CX has become the key differentiator for companies,” said George Demou, CEO of Avtex. “Our consultants, architects, developers and technology solutions drive the success of CX strategies, and that builds brands. The more demand we receive the more we recruit, hire, and develop the best and brightest talent to address this demand – and that equals growth! So although it’s great to see us climb the CRN Fast Growth 150 list, we view growth as just a by-product of having something very special to offer our clients.”

Today’s solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies’ extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

“Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. “The extraordinary group of companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come.”

In June, Avtex was also recognized on CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 list at #189. The Solution Provider 500 list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue and is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic services providers and IT consultants.

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Avtex

Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.

