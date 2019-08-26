Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avtex : Ranks 51 on the 2019 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Recognition Earned for Exceptional Growth and Performance as an IT Channel Provider

Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Avtex to its 2019 Fast Growth 150 list. The list recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants in North America. Channel providers making the list have experienced substantial growth between 2017 and 2018. The companies recognized this year have generated a combined total revenue of more than $55 Billion over the past two years.

“This growth recognition cannot be accomplished without our talented employees and valued clients,” said George Demou, President and CEO of Avtex. “Our extraordinary value as an end to end CX technology company is producing very impressive results, and that creates a very exciting environment here at Avtex.”

Growth and profitability in the channel are noteworthy achievements as today’s channel providers compete in a highly disruptive and fast-paced industry. Ripples of constant change profoundly impact the channel ecosystem – requiring providers to continuously align with changing requirements. The 2019 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these remarkable accomplishments.

“There’s a great deal of growth and opportunity in the channel, and these companies are proof-positive that hard work and a commitment to service can pay off – even in a constantly evolving and highly competitive market like we have today,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of the Channel Company®. “These companies exemplify the best of the best; channel providers whose market strategies should serve as an inspiration to us all. We’re thrilled to honor these hard-working and well-deserving companies and wish them continued success.”

In June, Avtex was also recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 list at #188. The Solution Provider 500 list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue and is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic services providers and IT consultants.

A sampling of the 2019 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine and the complete list can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Avtex
Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognize as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.

About The Channel Company®
The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pPSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 26
DJ
03:38pVTS : and Out in Tech Partner to Increase Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Tech Talent
BU
03:36pLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:33pAssocia Minnesota and Cities Management Host Vendor Networking Event
GL
03:31pAZUL : announces nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to Belo Horizonte, Brazil
PR
03:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors (FTCH)
GL
03:31pADVISORY : Chevron VP Presents Permian Performance Webcast at Barclays Conference
BU
03:30pRubicon Global Founder and CEO Nate Morris to be Inducted into Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
GL
03:29pCompany Profile for ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group