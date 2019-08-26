Avtex : Ranks 51 on the 2019 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Recognition Earned for Exceptional Growth and Performance as an IT Channel Provider

Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Avtex to its 2019 Fast Growth 150 list. The list recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants in North America. Channel providers making the list have experienced substantial growth between 2017 and 2018. The companies recognized this year have generated a combined total revenue of more than $55 Billion over the past two years.

“This growth recognition cannot be accomplished without our talented employees and valued clients,” said George Demou, President and CEO of Avtex. “Our extraordinary value as an end to end CX technology company is producing very impressive results, and that creates a very exciting environment here at Avtex.”

Growth and profitability in the channel are noteworthy achievements as today’s channel providers compete in a highly disruptive and fast-paced industry. Ripples of constant change profoundly impact the channel ecosystem – requiring providers to continuously align with changing requirements. The 2019 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these remarkable accomplishments.

“There’s a great deal of growth and opportunity in the channel, and these companies are proof-positive that hard work and a commitment to service can pay off – even in a constantly evolving and highly competitive market like we have today,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of the Channel Company®. “These companies exemplify the best of the best; channel providers whose market strategies should serve as an inspiration to us all. We’re thrilled to honor these hard-working and well-deserving companies and wish them continued success.”

In June, Avtex was also recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 list at #188. The Solution Provider 500 list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue and is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic services providers and IT consultants.

A sampling of the 2019 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine and the complete list can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005618/en/