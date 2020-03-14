Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Award-Winning Consumer Tech Company UGREEN to Welcome a Year of Opportunities and Expansions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

UGREEN, the award-winning manufacturer of electronic accessories and consumer technology products, looks to expand its product line and broaden its market in 2020 by vitalizing its research and development capacity and answering to market trends and customer needs. After a year’s steady growth, the company is increasing focus on TWS Earbuds, charging accessories and audio and video accessories, and is aiming for more opportunities by introducing those products to an international marketplace. Recognized as Amazon’s best-selling brand in 2019, UGREEN’s products are winning overwhelmingly positive reviews on extensive global online marketplaces. The company also vows to actively explore offline markets and to include in its market network Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America, and other countries and regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200314005006/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

With nine years’ experience in developing professional computer and mobile phone accessories, UGREEN is devoted to delivering cutting-edge products that offer multi-scene, all-round digital solutions and helps consumers to easily connect, charge and simplify their lives.

Committed to delivering simple and user-friendly designs to the market, UGREEN’s thousand-people factory has a research and development team consists of over 200 engineers and experienced designers. It has applied for 345 patents, with 301 authorized.

A diverse selection of UGREEN’s products, from charging devices to hard drive enclosures, has won the certification of well-trusted industry regulators and quality control institutions. Those include but not limited to the CE Marking of the European Economic Area, and the FCC mark of the United States, the Apple MFI Certification, and the RoHS Certification of the European Union.

UGREEN’s top-notch products were recognized by the market and industry professionals alike. It was the laureate of industry awards in China and beyond. UGREEN’s multifunction charging station won the Excellent Prize of 2015 China Red Star Design Award.

In early February, six of UGREEN’s newly-innovated products – Portable USB-C Hub, 3.5mm Bluetooth Transmitter for Switch, Suction Cup Wireless Charger, Adjustable Holder for Phone/ Tablet, and two models of USB-C Multifunction Hub – won the iF Design Award – decades-old annual award by the Hannover Industrial Design Forum, the oldest industrial design agency in Germany.

UGREEN’s quality products have gained global recognition through a wide, inclusive distribution network. Its offline retail channels stretch into over a hundred global markets, including South Africa, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Poland. Through those offline distributors and online marketplaces like Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, LAZADA and JD.com, UGREEN’s products are delivered to consumers from over 100 countries on six continents.

Guided by its value of keeping user-oriented, sincere and dedicated, the company had just concluded a successful year of steady growth in sales and market size across channels. Entering the new decade, UGREEN looks to further explore its target markets and to refine its operation strategies.

About UGREEN:

Established in Shenzhen in 2012, UGREEN is specialized in providing digital solutions to various consumers. Starting from offering OEM/ODM services for international brands, UGREEN has developed into an innovator and has built up the capability of research and development, design, manufacturing and brand marketing. UGREEN’s products range from charging devices and phone and laptop accessories, to home and automobile accessories, and are available in over 100 countries around the world. UGREEN has built an extensive distribution network consolidating online and offline channels and is always committed to providing consumers with an optimal mix of innovation and value that satisfies customer needs and follows the market trends.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:32pOCEAN WILSONS : AGM 2020 - Management Proposal
PU
09:27pPENN NATIONAL GAMING : to Temporarily Suspend Operations at Its Casinos in Indiana
BU
09:13pU.S. airlines start cutting flights due to UK, Ireland restrictions
RE
09:01pAward-Winning Consumer Tech Company UGREEN to Welcome a Year of Opportunities and Expansions
BU
08:45pAPPLE : some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
RE
08:14pWALMART : Adjusts Store Hours to Better Serve Customers
BU
08:07pASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 9- 13 March 2020
PU
08:02pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Start Of Day Message - Good Morning
PU
07:35pGOLDEN VALLEY MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE : Resumes Standard Operations
BU
07:25pStatement From Alterra Mountain Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
2U.S. airlines start cutting flights due to UK, Ireland restrictions
3OCEAN WILSONS : AGM 2020 - Management Proposal
4Statement From Alterra Mountain Company
5GOLDEN VALLEY MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE : Resumes Standard Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group