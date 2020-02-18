Log in
Award for best CNB research papers in 2019

02/18/2020 | 09:19am EST
18. 2. 2020
Award for best CNB research papers in 2019
The Bank Board of the Czech National Bank has granted this year's Economic Research Award to two papers. The Award is granted each year to the best financial stability and monetary policy research papers issued by the CNB in the previous year.

The authors of the first winning paper, How to improve the model selection procedure within a stress testing framework, are Petr Polák and Jiří Panoš. The other winning study is titled Inflation targeting flexibility: The CNB's reaction function under scrutiny and was written by Jan Filáček and Ivan Sutóris. The prize money of CZK 40,000 will be divided among the authors of each winning paper.

Research papers are assessed not only on the difficulty and quality of the analyses, but also on their relevance and usefulness to the CNB's work. A total of 16 research papers prepared in 2019 were assessed this year. Both winning papers are highly relevant to the CNB and have been used in discussions about the central bank's policy settings.

The Bank Board has also decided to grant an award to the best peer reviews of two major publications. Peer reviews are one of the major factors contributing to the final form and quality of a research publication. This year's award has been granted to Helena Sůvová from the Regulation and International Cooperation Department and Jakub Matějů, who is an adviser to a Bank Board member. The winners will receive prize money of CZK 10,000.

The laureates will receive their awards at the 16th CNB Research Open Day, to be held at the CNB Congress Centre on 25 May 2020. At this conference, CNB researchers will present the winning papers and the latest research outcomes and discuss them with economists from Czech and international institutions. The keynote speech at this year's Research Open Day will be given by Guillermo Calvo.

Further information on the CNB's research papers and Research Open Day is available in the economic research section of the CNB website.

Markéta Fišerová
Director of the Communications Division and CNB Spokesperson

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 14:18:07 UTC
