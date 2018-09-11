Award-winning Chef, Leslie Roark, Partners with Marriott for Sizzling Summertime Barbeque

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Manager of F&B Operations at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower, Chey Fulgham, assisted hometown friend and “BBQ Princess” Chef Leslie Roark to prepare and coordinate the food and beverage pairings as part of her Sizzling Summertime Barbeque that was held at the Beard House.



Pitmaster Scott is well-known as the Barbecue Princess, being a fifth-generation master of all things smoked, grilled and sauced. She is also the first woman to win a Grand Championship at the Memphis in May Barbecue Cooking Contest and has won Food Network’s “Chopped: Grillmasters.”

Fulgham, who started in the food and beverage industry at age 13 as a butcher’s assistant, has long been considered a much sought-after expert. A winner of multiple Wine Spectator list awards, he has worked alongside some of the best chefs in the country, while shaping the Cleveland Marriott dining experience. Throughout his career in the hospitality industry, Fulgham specializes in enhancing the dining experience through creating custom food & beverage pairing menus.

Being invited to the James Beard House is considered one of the highest honors in the culinary world. Located in New York City’s Greenwich Village, the James Beard House is maintained by the James Beard Foundation , which utilizes the house as a “performance space” for visiting chefs. The Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.

“Being asked to participate in any part of the James Beard Foundation is not only a huge honor, it’s also a way to play an active role in promoting food and beverage arts while supporting fellow artists around the country. I was humbled and delighted to get that opportunity.”

Being asked to showcase his talents at such a prestigious venue was also a proud moment for Fulgham’s Marriott family, who actively promotes and encourages its staff to hone their craft through outside experiences.

“As a company that leads the industry in fresh ideas for hospitality in all forms, Marriott values creative input and experiences from all its team members,” said Hartmut Ott, General Manager of the Cleveland Marriott Downtown. “We all were so inspired by Chey’s performance, and we can’t wait to incorporate all that he’s learned into our own operations!”

