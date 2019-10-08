Log in
Award-winning Performer Billy Porter to Receive 2019 NAB Show New York Impact Award

10/08/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright Billy Porter will receive the NAB Show New York Impact Award on Thursday, October 17. NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith will present the award at NAB Show New York, held October 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005817/en/

Billy Porter (Photo: Business Wire)

Billy Porter (Photo: Business Wire)

The NAB Show New York Impact Award honors the most innovative leaders in media and entertainment for their impact and influence on the overall industry, as well as in the city of New York. Porter will be acknowledged for his decades of success as an entertainer and his break-through performances.

“Billy Porter is a creative force in the New York community and beyond. His talent, style and passion shine through in his roles as an actor, activist, singer, director, composer and playwright,” said NAB Senior Vice President of Communications Ann Marie Cumming. “It is an honor to present Mr. Porter with this esteemed award for his impact and influence as he continues to drive the industry forward through his artistry both on and off-screen.”

Porter currently stars in the FX series “Pose,” for which he has received an Emmy Award as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Created by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, “Pose” is set within New York City’s influential and underground LGBTQ ball culture scene of the 1980s.

Other select television credits include “The Get Down,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Big C,” "Law & Order,” as well as a season-long recur in “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.”

Also a veteran of the theater, Porter originated the role of ‘Lola’ in the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” for which he won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award in 2013, and a Grammy in 2014 for the cast album.

Porter will next be seen co-starring with Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayak in Paramount Pictures' feature film, “Like A Boss.”

Register as press for NAB Show New York.

About NAB Show New York

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show New York will be held October 16-17, 2019 at the Javits Convention Center. With more than 15,000 attendees and nearly 300 exhibitors, NAB Show New York showcases the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecom professionals with conferences and workshops focused on television, film, satellite, online video, live events, podcasting, advertising, corporate A/V, production and post.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.


© Business Wire 2019
