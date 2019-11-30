Log in
Away Travel, Samsonite, TUMI & More Luggage Set Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Suitcases & Luggage Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

11/30/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Cyber Monday experts share the best Olympia, Briggs and Riley, Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister hard luggage deals for shoppers in 2019

What are the best Cyber Monday luggage deals of 2019? Spending Lab monitor savings on hard luggage sets and suitcases from Travelpro, Away, Samsonite, Olympia and more top brands over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Luggage deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Quality is of utmost importance for people looking for luggage or suitcase to protect their clothing and other important belongings. Away Travel and American Tourister produce some of the most cost-friendly luggage sets in the market today. Samsonite and Tumi are companies that create luxury bags and suitcases. Other brands that make checked and carry-on hard luggage include Olympia, Travelpro, and Briggs & Riley.

Selecting the right luggage prevents many travelling mishaps. The Samsonite Octolite 75cm Spinner is both lightweight and durable. The American Tourister Ilite Max Softside Spinner 29 has two front pockets for easy access. Away Travel provides practical suitcase options. Unlike Away luggage, Tumi hard luggage is pricey as it’s made with top quality materials.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
