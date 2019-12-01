Away Travel, Travelpro, TUMI & Samsonite Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Best Suitcase, Travel Bag & Hard Luggage Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

Save on highly rated Away Travel, Travelpro, TUMI, American Tourister & Olympia gear at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the top Cyber Monday suitcase and luggage deals

Cyber Monday luggage deals are here. Experts at Consumer Articles have compared the best Samsonite, Travelpro, TUMI, American Tourister, Away and Briggs and Riley luggage set and suitcase deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Luggage deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Quality luggage boosts traveling experience and the TravelPro Maxlite 5 is one of the best on the market. Away Travel’s The Large Suitcase comes in eye-catching colors and has 360-degree spinner wheels although other Away luggage is also worth looking at. For a durable yet stylish hard luggage, there’s the Samsonite Silhouette Hardside Spinner. Large families or frequent flyers will find the Briggs and Riley Baseline a good investment.

Why is it called Cyber Monday? Top online retailers run their holiday sales beyond Black Friday and offer new deals on Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals are offered on electronics, gadgets, and other high-ticket items.

According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday last year posted a record-breaking $7.9 billion in spending on online purchases.

