Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axalta Coating : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:48pm EDT

Robert Bryant, CEO, Sean Lannon, CFO, and Chris Mecray, VP of Investor Relations, will review the company's financial performance for the period and take questions.

The U.S. dial-in phone number for the conference call is 877-407-0784 and the international dial-in number is +1-201-689-8560. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.axaltacs.com/InvestorCall.

For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available through May 1, 2019. The U.S. replay dial-in number is 844-512-2921 and the international dial-in number is +1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13689966.

Remind meEmail:Please provide an email address.Please provide a valid email address.

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 19:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pALICO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pPUBLIC STORAGE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pNISOURCE : Kevin T. Kabat Elected NiSource Chairman
PR
04:11pDiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants
GL
04:11pRPM INTERNATIONAL : Abizaid Steps Down from RPM Board Following Confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
BU
04:11pCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend
GL
04:10pMESABI TRUST : TRUSTEES' DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:10pBANDWIDTH INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pFORESTAR GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pUNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About