Axalta Coating : Honda Motorcycles in Brazil Awards Axalta for Excellence in Quality and Delivery

09/14/2018 | 05:23am CEST

Guarulhos, Brazil - June, 2018: Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), recently received a supplier award in the 'Excellence in Quality and Delivery' category from Honda Motorcycles in Brazil. In its 24th edition, the annual supplier awards event recognized top-performing companies who met quality, delivery, cost, and environmental responsibility criteria during 2017.

'It is a great honor to receive this award from Honda Motorcycles, one of our largest, longstanding partners. Axalta has provided coatings to Honda Brazil since 1976 when we coated the company's first motorcycle,' said Mateus Aquino, president of Axalta Brazil. 'For Axalta, the award recognizes our team's great commitment, support and dedication to Honda Motorcycles. This high level
of commitment and quality will, without a doubt, continue to be a priority so that we can continue to meet the expectations of all our customers,' he added.

The awards event was hosted during Honda Motorcycles' annual supplier meeting on May 17 at
the company's plant in Manaus, Amazonas State.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 03:22:10 UTC
