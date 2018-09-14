Axalta Coating : Honda Motorcycles in Brazil Awards Axalta for Excellence in Quality and Delivery

Guarulhos, Brazil - June, 2018: Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), recently received a supplier award in the 'Excellence in Quality and Delivery' category from Honda Motorcycles in Brazil. In its 24th edition, the annual supplier awards event recognized top-performing companies who met quality, delivery, cost, and environmental responsibility criteria during 2017.

'It is a great honor to receive this award from Honda Motorcycles, one of our largest, longstanding partners. Axalta has provided coatings to Honda Brazil since 1976 when we coated the company's first motorcycle,' said Mateus Aquino, president of Axalta Brazil. 'For Axalta, the award recognizes our team's great commitment, support and dedication to Honda Motorcycles. This high level

of commitment and quality will, without a doubt, continue to be a priority so that we can continue to meet the expectations of all our customers,' he added.

The awards event was hosted during Honda Motorcycles' annual supplier meeting on May 17 at

the company's plant in Manaus, Amazonas State.

